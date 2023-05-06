Capping weeks of delayed decision, Banning’s city council has selected a partner in its plans to eventually close down and transform its airport.
In a 3-2 vote, the council has given authority to City Manager Doug Schulze to advance negotiations with Chicago-based First Industrial Realty Trust, which has a pre-existing relationship with San Diego-based Grandave Studios, a Latino genre movie production company that has been itching to build sound studios around the airport property.
First Industrial was chosen over Dallas-based real estate investment firm Hillwood Development Co. Hillwood has a proven track record of partnering with municipalities in the process of closing down and converting airports into alternative uses, such as the former Norton Air Force Base that is now San Bernardino International Airport; and the council essentially dismissed any hope in working with Chicago-based Logistics Property Co., LLC (LPC), which built the 1 million square-foot Sketchers warehouse along Interstate 10 toward Cabazon, on developments at the airport, as LPC had indicated that it was only interested in pursuing plans if it could buy the airport outright, despite not having experience in working with closing down an airport; and LPC had no existing relationship with Grandave Studios and that production company’s plans to be included in future development.
Under a motion recommended by Councilman Reuben Gonzales, which was seconded by Mayor Pro Tem Colleen Wallace and supported by Councilman Rick Minjares, the city will now begin its dance with First Industrial, which has promised to set aside 30 acres for Grandave Studios.
Mayor Alberto Sanchez and Councilwoman Sheri Flynn voted against the measure.
First Industrial representative Ryan McClean had previously proposed, in addition to 30 acres of studio space, to build seven buildings comprising 3 million square feet of LEED-certified logistics centers.
The company assured the city it would contribute toward an extension of Lincoln Street.
For its part, Grandave Studios would pay the city a ground lease of $3.4 million a year with a Consumer Price Index increase every five years, as well as $30 million to the city at the start of the lease with the first 10 years free base rent.
Their 55-year term calls for one 44-year lease renewal, or a purchase option at fair market value.
Grandave Studios plans two 20,000-square-foot domed stages, four buildings consisting of 20,000 square feet of sound stages; three two-story production offices; 25,000 square feet of stages; a 35,000-square-foot mill warehouse; a 16,000-square-foot operations building; and a three-story, 755-space parking structure and adjacent corporate office and security buildings across from Lincoln Street that would span more than 20,000 square feet.
Flynn had expressed that despite a 10-year lease for Grandave Studios through First Industrial, Hillwood was also willing to negotiate a five-year lease in the advent that Grandave was successfully up and running.
“The most important thing here is: who has a track record to close the airport, because if you don’t close the airport, then this just dies,” Flynn said.
Schulze has indicated that the FAA will not make development plans simple when it comes to potentially closing the airport.
Gonzales said that he researched the legislative relationships the firms had, and seemed impressed that Grandave Studio reps were cozy with State Treasurer Fiona Ma “and good with Congress and good with lobbying. That was a big deciding factor” for Gonzales, “and participation with community, which I’m a huge advocate. If any business is going to come into our city, it’s important for them to start helping out with the animal shelter, with Banning Pass Little League — being part of our community, not just here to get rich and get a quick buck,” and said that he had not seen as much community investment from Hillwood as he has from Grandave, which sponsored the city’s inaugural two film festivals held at the Fox Theater.
From an economic standpoint, Gonzales said, “It’s not really much of an asset for us if it’s not generating revenue. We’re losing money” by maintaining the airport. Gonzales, who is also director of the Banning Chamber of Commerce, said, “If you’re a business owner, why would you want to keep something if you’re going to lose money? It doesn’t make sense on a data and quantitative aspect.”
Flynn pointed out that “Grandave has had a lot of opportunities and hasn’t gotten anything off the ground” and that First Industrial had initially withdrawn from an exclusive negotiation agreement with the city.
Minjares seemed nonchalant as to whether the airport was redeveloped or remained as a municipal airport.
Based on conversations he has participated in, pilots have insisted that it’s impossible to close the airport without an act of Congress and a change of heart by the FAA.
“The developers know the risks involved, and if it fails, then we got an airport still. I’m very indifferent about giving direction as to where we want to go. If it fails, it fails,” Minjares said. “We’re not in any different position than we were before.”
Wallace, who has made no secret her interest in having a cameo in a Grandave Studios production, said that she wants to support local jobs and opportunities, particularly for future generations outside of “strip clubs and weed shops.”
“If we have to close down something that we’re not generating money from, I’m just for jobs,” she said.
“People are going to be disappointed in whatever decision we make. You can’t make everybody happy,” Gonzales said.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
