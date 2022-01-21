Patti Schwelo-Lopez will lead a painting workshop using alcohol inks on yupo paper to launch the 2022 Banning Art Gallery Young Artists Workshop program, which begins this Saturday, Jan. 22.
The Young Artists Workshop, intended for aspiring artists between the ages of 7 and 12, has been in operation for 12 years.
The following program on Jan. 29 will feature Diane Franklin’s workshop where participants will build a wire sculpture mobile based on Alexander Calder’s “Finny Fish” of 1948.
An article, “The Importance of The Creative Arts for Children and Teens,” posted to The Child Development Institute’s website, art provides “a wonderful means of recording your child’s growth and development.”
Just as reading and writing develop with age, so do artistic skills. Art is an excellent way to learn to make choices and solve problems.
With every decision, a child’s artwork becomes more and more their own expression.
Through art, children learn to make something that until that time was only imagined, creating something visual that was once just an abstract idea.
Children who face challenges in other aspects of schoolwork may find an outlet through creating art, an opportunity to express ideas, concepts and feelings other than via written of verbal means.
The Young Artists Workshop meets on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Banning Art Gallery, 42 West Ramsey St., Suite C, next to the new Jitterz Coffee Shop.
All COVID-19 precautions will be observed, including social distancing and wiping of all surfaces with disinfectant. All adults present will be required to wear masks.
The cost for each lesson is $10, or participants can pay $40 in advance for six workshops.
For more information about the Young Artists Workshop, adult classes, and general information about exhibits and volunteer opportunities, call the Banning Art Gallery at (951) 849-3993.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment.
