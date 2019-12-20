Wintery wonderland at Banning Library

There were no frosted window panes and flickering lights, but lots of children’s fingers were covered in whipped cream as they made gingerbread houses (out of graham crackers), usually with the steadier hands of their parents.
The Banning Public Library was prepared to give 120 youngsters an opportunity to build their own edible edifices last Friday. Each kit also supplied marshmallows, candy canes, lollipops, Fruit Loops, licorice, gummy sour belts, gum drops, and “butter cream icing.”
The program received sponsorship from the Friends of the Library, and is the most popular winter program that the library hosts, according to Director Kevin Lee.
Among those in attendance were Aaliyah Darangbong, 6, accompanied by her grandmother Alice Johnson of Banning; 5 year-old Sarah Sandoval and sister Savannah, who was celebrating her second birthday that day, came with their mother Janeth Sandoval of Banning; and Mili Flores, 3.
In photo above Jaene Canezal of Banning and daughter Divia, 4, create a castle.
