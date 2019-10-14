The Wild & Scenic Film Festival returns to The Box theater in Downtown Riverside on Saturday, Oct. 12. The annual Film Fest will kick off with free beer and tacos prior to an evening showing of beautifully produced environmental documentary shorts that are funny, heartwarming, impactful, and adventurous.
Beginning at 6 p.m. VIP ticket holders will have access to free Wicks Brewing Beer, free tacos, and will have the opportunity to meet Paco the sloth, Tequila the Amazon parrot, and a prickly porcupine thanks to event sponsors OctoGreen and Prints on Wood.
Films begin at 7 p.m.. where the audience will come together to enjoy an amazing film program that has something for everyone. The messaging of the film selection begins with heartwarming shorts that will be sure to get film-goers smiling and laughing then progresses to more impactful and adventurous films that will ignite activism in all of us.
The Wild & Scenic Film Festival was developed by the South Yuba Citizens League in Nevada City to inspire environmental activism and a love for nature–through film. Wild & Scenic share an urgent call to action, encouraging festival-goers to learn more about what they can do to save our threatened planet. Now the Festival is On Tour and will be at The Box in Downtown Riverside. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is made possible by local Riverside sponsors Inland Empire Resource Conservation District, Monty’s Good Burger, OctoClean, OctoGreen, Prints on Wood, and Wicks Brewing. All ticket sales support environmental education programming in the Inland Empire including free environmental field trips, and scholarships to nature preschool and summer camps for K-12 students.
