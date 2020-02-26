The Yucaipa Performing Arts Center has announced its early spring programs, which include modern folk music, classic cello, rock & roll and jazz performers.
This Saturday, Feb. 22 starting at 8 p.m. The Tillers, a modern folk band that has been attracting fans of all ages and musical tastes for over a decade, will kick off the season.
The all-male string band is comprised of Mike Oberst, Sean Geil, Aaron Geil, and Joe Macheret, who casually came together in 2007 with some banjos, guitars, and a big, wooden bass.
Their punk influence added a unique flavor to songs that were older than their grandparents, which they played for coins and burritos on Ohio’s famous Ludlow Ave. in the district of Clifton.
Since then, the Tillers’ hard-driving percussive strum and stomp and transitions to graceful melody have consistently set them apart from most other folk acts. Widely known for their magnetic showmanship and colorful storytelling, The Tillers have undeniably won over Cincinnati’s bar and festival scene.
Renowned cellist and musical pioneer Matt Haimovitz performs on Sunday, March 22 starting at 2 p.m.
Praised by The New York Times as a “ferociously talented cellist who brings his
megawatt sound and uncommon expressive gifts to a vast variety of styles” and by The New Yorker as a “remarkable virtuoso” who “never turns in a predictable performance,” Haimovitz will undoubtedly bring an astounding musical experience to Yucaipa.
In his Bach Listening-Room Presentation, Haimovitz will take the audience on a journey of Johann Sebastian Bach’s solo cello suites.
In his personal interpretation, Haimovitz has commissioned new overtures to each of the suites from composers influenced by folk music from around the globe, including Philip Glass, Vijay Iyer, David Sanford, Du Yun, Roberto Sierra and Luna Pearl Woolf.
Visitors are encouraged to arrive early for our pre-discussion with Crafton Hills College’s music professor, Mark McConnell, and stay afterward for an exclusive Q and A session with Matt Haimovitz.
Scot Bruce, recognized as a preeminent Elvis performer, will respectfully and
meticulously pay homage to “The King.”
The music that made Elvis Presley the King of Rock & Roll will be featured in “Shake, Rattle & Roll!” on Saturday, March 22 starting at 8 p.m.
The magic that made a generation swoon in the 1950s and ‘60s is recreated in this high-energy musical that creates the visual excitement of Elvis’ pre-Vegas career, complete with vintage instruments and greased-up hair.
Bruce’s live show has taken him across the U.S. and all over the world.
On Saturday, April 18 starting at 8 p.m., Väsen, a Swedish acoustic trio now in their 30th year of touring together, take the stage to create a singular sound: a playful, yet accomplished interplay that seems to defy the laws of physics, an intensity with a great sense of humor, and a modernity rooted in tradition.
Rock, jazz, traditional, and classical influences weave together, making a
beautifully unique musical tapestry.
The parts: a five-string viola of sophisticated symphonic taste, an adventurous 12-string guitar, and a nyckelharpa (a “keyed fiddle”) deeply rooted in the traditions of Swedish folk music. All three musicians are instrumental virtuosos in their own right, and together they form a unique supernatural work of art.
To purchase show tickets, visit online www.yucaipaperformingarts.org , or call the box office at (909) 500-7714, or visit the box office at 12062 California St., Yucaipa.
Box office hours are Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.
