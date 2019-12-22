On Dec. 10, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors designated this year’s final month for the 20th year as “December to Remember” for The Unforgettables Foundation, a charity based in Redlands that serves all of San Bernardino and Riverside counties.
This December has been a flurry of positive and challenging events for the nonprofit named in June as California State Senate Charity of the Year in a nomination from State Senator Mike Morrell, The Unforgettables held extension home run events near Indio and in Las Vegas this week, including the 100 motorcycle riding women’s event Femmewalla at Chuckwalla Valley Raceway (created to remember a young girl killed over 10 years ago — Jess Grana) and The Teddy Bear Tea at the Waldorf on the Strip to celebrate children in life and even death.
The highest and lowest part of the start of the month was the naming of Tim Evans and The Unforgettables as the recipient of the 32nd famed Redlands Kiwanis Christmas Parade as Grand Marshal and charity of Choice as “An Unforgettable Christmas” theme.
Dec. 7 and 14.
The annual Lights for Little Lives Walk in Loma Linda on New Year’s Eve will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Awards will be given including a new Top Kid’s Doctor Award named after Dr Len Bailey.
The event is free and the entire community is invited to meet in the Ronald McDonald house parking lot across from Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital for the short three-block walk to the Campus Hill SDA Church ceremony.
For more information, please contact (909) 335-1600, (909) 855-3130, or (780) 837-7373 for information or go to www.unforgettables.org.
