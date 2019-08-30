The Cultural Alliance of the Pass is bringing the popular Blues and Brews to the Banning Woman’s Club.
On Saturday, August 31, 2019, the third annual program will feature Walle Larsson, jazz artist, and his saxophone.
Larsson has a creative imagination second to none. He has been wowing audiences from New York to Montreal, Toronto to Tokyo with sizzling jazz solos and sultry smooth jazz. Over that time, the six-foot-four Larsson - who possesses a strong stage presence characterized by not only his larger-than life silhouette, but the ability to interact with audiences in a warm, genuine manner - has shared the stage with the likes of legendary jazz greats Mel Torme and the ageless Tony Bennett.
At his best live - Larsson's improvisational skills are second-to-none - Larsson has recorded six albums, starting with The Walle Larsson Band, recorded in his hometown of Winnipeg in 1991.
On the strength of that album, Larsson was invited to play at the Montreal Jazz Festival and was then summoned to New York to showcase his skills for Bluenote Records. In 2010, Larsson released his fifth album, After the Night.
Containing 10 Larsson originals that range from sultry smooth jazz to Latin-flavored funk, it proved that he was simply getting better with age; an example of his ever-improving skills can be found on the CD's title track, where Larsson's sax soared on After the Night which garnered Larsson a Billboard top twenty and a New York Music Choice Singles Chart #1.
The second single from this CD also pulled off a Billboard top 20. In 2014 Larsson was a guest performer on The Dave Koz Friends at sea Mediterranean cruise. In 2015 Larsson performed again on Koz's Alaskan cruise, performed with his band at the Bahamas Jazz Festival and toured Israel with the I.H.S big band out of Switzerland. Later this year Larsson has been invited to perform a two-week stint in Always an ambassador for smooth jazz, Larsson hosted a groove jazz show on Winnipeg's Magic 99.9 FM and Groove F.M. for 10 years. At the same time, he played regularly at venues around the city, his skills ever improving.
He recorded more CD's, and became Entertainment Liaison for The Lyric Theatre at Assiniboine Park, establishing himself as an ambassador for contemporary jazz not only in Winnipeg, but western Canada
Blues and Brews will also present “Z” with her soulful and contemporary vocals and Chuck McCraken on guitar with the Beaumont Blues Band. Performing with the Blues Band will be Rockey Zharp on harmonica, and Elarie and Eddie on horns.
The show begins at 5:30pm and ends at 9pm. Tickets are $25 per person or $35 for couples. Reservations may be made by calling 951-922-4911 through PayPal at www.banningculturalalliance.org.
