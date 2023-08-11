Pee-wee

Photo by Joshua Gilmore

A growing memorial has sprouted at the feet of Mr. Rex in Cabazon to honor Pee-wee Herman.

Joshua Gilmore first saw the lighthearted comedy “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” when he was in his teens.

It was Tim Burton’s inaugural feature film directorial debut.

Paul Reubens, inspired by Burton’s film “Frankenweenie,” requested Burton to work on “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” which would propel Reubens into another realm of stardom.

In that flick, Pee-wee goes on a comical journey to retrieve his stolen bicycle.

After Reubens, the man who portrayed Pee-wee to the masses, passed away July 30 after a six-year private bout with cancer, hundreds of thousands of fans have emerged to express their love for their beloved character.

Now 41, Gilmore, a podcaster and Yaamava’ resort environmental services technician, sojourned along with so many other pockets of dedicated fans, on a pilgrimage to visit the Cabazon Dinosaurs.

Pee-wee

Photo of Mr. Rex by Cabazon Dinosaurs via Facebook

Mr. Rex gets occasional makeovers; its latest reflects the passing of Pee-wee Herman.

“We honestly came out just for that,” said Gilmore, who drove out with a friend from Hesperia last weekend. “We’ve known for awhile that was [the] site of the scene.” The dinosaurs are a sight every fan knows as a filming location for Warner Bros’ 1985 hit movie, along with the former Wheel Inn just yards away, which closed in 2013 and was torn down a couple years later.

He didn’t realize that fans had already started setting up a tribute to him at the Cabazon Dinosaurs park, which is part of the privately owned Cabazon Dinosaurs Museum, a venue that offers prehistoric displays from a creationist perspective.

“There were a handful of people there early in the afternoon, and you could kind of tell they were there for that” — dedicated Pee-wee fans coming to pay homage to a quirky hero.

Pee-wee

Courtesy photo

Joshua Gilmore, left, in a coveted photo opp with actor Paul Reubens at the 2017 Los Angeles Comic Con.

“I didn’t contribute to it, but once I saw it I thought I should have brought something. That was the first time I’ve been to any kind of celebrity memorial,” Gilmore said.

In his trek to tour the partial heritage of that film, he honestly “Didn’t know what to expect, since it’s in the middle of nowhere, but it was cool seeing people there, and you could tell there was a purpose for them being there. People really took time to go out there.”

He noted that “Someone even left a bag of root beer candies,” a nod to Pee-wee’s efforts to slurp root beer from Root Beer Barrel hard candies as portrayed in “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.”

“For me personally, Paul Reubens was one of the rare comics that linked childhood to adulthood in my pop culture DNA,” Gilmore said.

In a Facebook post, Cabazon Dinosaurs state that its own tribute to Pee-wee — a painted iconic bowtie on the 50-foot tall Mr. Rex — will be available for photo opportunities through October.

The Cabazon Dinosaur Park is open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 50770 Seminole Dr., and admission caps at $15.

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.

