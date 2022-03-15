The Beaumont Unified Schools to present “Footloose”

Beaumont High School is excited to finally bring one of the most beloved movie musicals in American cinematic history to the stage.
FOOTLOOSE follows teenager Ren McCormack and his mother as they move from Chicago to the small western town of Beaumont. While Ren is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school, he is surprised to learn about rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, Reverend Shaw. Shaw is determined to exercise control over the town’s youth, yet he has trouble commanding it in his own home. When the reverend’s rebellious teenage daughter Ariel sets her sights on Ren, the underlying generational tensions begin to surface. The heartfelt story that emerges is of a father longing for the son he lost and of a young man aching for a father who walked out on him. To the rockin' rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated top 40 score (The soundtrack album reached number one on the Billboard charts and has sold over 15 million copies!) and augmented with dynamic new songs for the stage musical, FOOTLOOSE celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people and guiding them with a warm heart and an open mind.
This show was originally slated to open at Beaumont High School in April 2020 but due to the COVID outbreak it had to be cancelled three weeks before opening night. The show with a whole new cast will now play a limited engagement at the Beaumont High School Performing Arts Theater beginning March 17 for five shows only. FOOTLOOSE is sure to thrill audiences young and old so come and rediscover this fantastic musical treat for the whole family.
FOOTLOOSE starring BHS 12th grader Jonathan Sibole, and 9th grader Paige Audet, is directed by Karen Roppelt-Hauschild and Pam Bernard, with Technical direction by Georg Hauschild.
Vocal direction is by Jennifer Wright & student vocal coach Michelle Fuzane, with choreography by 12th grade student Jayden Cardona. The shows vibrant 80’s costume styles come back to life through the workings of Costume designers Erin Crabtree and Shelly Becker. The show will feature a cast and crew of 80 students from the Beaumont Unified School District.
Don’t miss Beaumont School Districts rendition of this masterpiece. Running March 17,18,19 at 7 p.m., with matinee performances on March 19 at 1 p.m. and March 20 at 2 p.m. in the Beaumont High School Performing Arts Theater located at 39139 Cherry Valley Blvd.
Plenty of parking is available in the North parking lot with handicapped and shuttle service from the south parking lot off of Brookside Ave. Tickets range from $10 to $14 and can be purchased online at showtix4u.com or at the theater box office the day of the show. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic masks will be required inside the theater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.