The Art of the Guitar in Mexico – DVAC culture series

The Diamond Valley Arts Council (DVAC) is proud to present the Art of the Guitar in Mexico, featuring Jesus Serrano and Pamela Arellano, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. The performance begins at 3 pm with the doors opening at 2:30 pm. DVAC is located at 123 N. Harvard Street in historic downtown Hemet. Admission is free and goodwill donations are appreciated.
Jesus Serrano, originally from Mexico City, is now based in the Netherlands. All in the course of a couple of weeks his itinerary might include Amsterdam, Miami, Toronto, Denver, Mexico City and San Jose, Costa Rica. Mr. Serrano has won over 60 awards in competitions including more than two dozen first prizes. Composers have dedicated new works to him that exploit his nuanced virtuosity. He has also performed and recorded as part of guitar trios and quartets producing albums which he has mixed and mastered himself.
Pamela Arellano is one of a new breed of classical guitarist well versed in other musical styles as well as classical. Pop and jazz influences can be heard in her repertoire. Born in Zacatecas, Mexico, she started her classical guitar studies in the UAZ (Universiid) Autonomo Zacatecas) Academic Unit of Arts at the age of 14. Arellano is presently in her third semester studying for the Licensure in Music at UAZ with teacher Juan Carlos Lopez Gonzales.
More information on Jesus Serrano and Pamela Arellano can be found online at www.thedvac.org.
Also, thanks go to The Idyllwild Arts Academy and The Diamond Valley Arts Council for their support.
For information on sponsoring DVAC events go to dvacinfo@gmail.com.
