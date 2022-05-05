Terry Chacon to be featured artist at Gilman Ranch wild west art show

Terry Chacon, founding member and past president of the Plein Air Artists of Riverside will be the featured artist at the 10th annual Wild West Festival & Western Art Show at the Gilman Historic Ranch. The event will be held May 21-22, 2022, the ranch is located at 1901 W. Wilson St. in Banning.
Terry is from Redlands, CA, and an international award-winning artist.
Terry’s artwork is in private collections in over 28 countries. Influenced by impressionistic style paintings like those of Monet, Charles Hawthorne, and Henry Hensche, she sought to learn a style that would enhance color and light. Capturing the light is the most important part of her paintings. “Painting in plein air has given me a new way to see light and capture it in my paintings. The challenge is to capture it quickly, as it does not wait for you.”
Terry invited six of her fellow plein air painters to paint at the Gilman Ranch on April 23.
Their paintings will be on display and for sale at the May 21 weekend event. For more information, call the Gilman Ranch office at (951) 922-9200 or email at Parks-GilmanRanch@rivco.org.
