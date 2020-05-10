Surviving through art

Toti’s Art Studio’s young artists continue on with their art projects while trying to make sense of no school and sheltering in place.
Art is therapy in that it provides an opportunity to express metaphors through art expression.
Art allows these stay-at-home students to ventilate their thoughts and feelings especially during a time of the unknown and the experiencing of this strange global pandemic.
The act of painting and creating is effective in aiding improve mood and mind, reducing stress, anxiety and helping these young artists cope with daily challenges. Completing an art project gives a sense of pride and achievement as well as a tangible product that tells their story during this historical time.
The paintings reflect the artists’ current emotions dealing with this unseen, threatening virus.
“The Tree of Life, a Metaphor of the Artist” was the assignment for April:
Amaya has a caterpillar climbing a tree with a face mask. Kieran painted himself green growing strong while protecting life with a face mask.
Camila is the tree growing in the sunshine, but leans on a lamp post to find light during this time Leilani’s tree is growing outside and vulnerable, but the deep roots are her anchors in a safe home.
Sierra paints a blossoming goddess in green, the color of healing and life.
Monthly project are assigned by instructor Gloria Toti Bell and everyone communicates via group texting.
