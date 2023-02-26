Lindsey Hill has wanted to be a teacher since she was little.
And now, this year’s Teacher of the Year at Sundance Elementary School in Beaumont is celebrating the release of yet another book.
Her first one debuted in 2018, “Frog Catching Twilight,” which was inspired by memories of her father taking her and her cousins and neighbors out frog-hopping in the evenings.
“We were so cool at night with our flashlights” searching for frogs as the sun set and the moon would begin to take over. “I feel like we see this world differently, and through my books” readers are reminded of their childhood wonders.
A second book was released a year later, “Desert Catching Twilight.”
Her latest book, “Jungle Catching Twilight” will be showcased during an upcoming author celebration and reading event at Barnes & Noble bookstore in Redlands on March 18 between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
She has already set in motion another in the series, for her eventual book “Ocean Catching Twilight.”
The characters of her books are based on her daughters: Madison Girton, 13, Julianna Hill, 6, and Brooke Hill, 4.
“The books are a tribute to my parents, who gave me a childhood that not a lot of kids have,” Hill says.
She makes the reading fun and memorable, with rhyming schemes to make the experience more pleasant.
Her children and their hobbies and interests are incorporated into her stories.
In “Jungle Catching Twilight,” she writes, “Maddie the Magnificent, raises her umbrella high. She dances on her jaguar, as they tightrope the showering sky.”
On the next pages, “Jump’n JuliLu, and her acrobatic monkeys. Swing through the treetops, in the flying trapeze.”
And right behind them, “Baby Brookie and her giants, with purple trunks and emerald eyes, a balancing act in waterfalls, legends told about their size.”
Her Twilight Expedition Series, as she refers to her children’s books, is self-published, giving her free reign to write the way she wishes to convey her stories, and enables her to produce her own illustrations, which are all original watercolor paintings that she has created.
Artwork in “Jungle Catching Twilight” was produced using a hybrid crayon and watercolor technique that she discovered on her own, that gives leaves with condensation a “water drops look,” as she describes it.
Hill had to overcome dyslexia growing up, and previously worked with reading intervention programs at her school.
She attended California State University, Fullerton, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in child development, and received a teaching credential at California State University, San Bernardino.
Despite having a full-time job as a fourth-grade teacher and being the mother to three girls, she finds time during school breaks and summer recess to carve out a half hour here and there for herself.
She finds drawing and doing art to be cathartic.
She is involved with self-publishers groups and participates in social media groups where she finds and shares ideas on how to expand readers’ experiences, and broaden awareness of her books—from readable, printable wrist bands that can be printed out, and book marks, to merchandise such as T-shirts.
Her books conclude with activities for educators, to help expand upon the experience of the stories. At the end of “Jungle Catching Twilight” for instance, “Bonus Features” suggest readers to “Find the chameleon & frog. Can you find these camouflaged creatures” incorporated into her paintings on every two-page spread?
She encourages readers to visit her website lindsayhillbooks.com for more ideas.
She’s already finishing up her next book, “Ocean Catching Twilight,” which will feature sea horse races, slated to be released by Christmas.
“Book groups encouraged me to publish the next one,” Hill says. “The series could go in many ways,” and could even include something like “Christmas Catching Twighlight.”
“I like the night time with flashlights, and doing night walks,” she says. “We can do some cool art. It’s not the destination, it’s the journey” of how the stories, well, come to (twi)light.
Her books retail through her website, and through Barnes & Noble for $10.99, though Amazon’s Kindle version is available for $2.99.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.