Fred Gear, a 45-year-old artist who recently moved to Banning from Georgia, painted the mural “The Medicine Wheel” at the intersection of Ramsey and First streets.
It represents the four directions, the four seasons, and the unity of all races in the family of humanity, according to Gear, as well as “the four stages of life, the awakening of the individual, and respect for all who came before us and those who come after.”
Painted on top of the colors of the Medicine Wheel are ceremonial drummers.
“They represent all the people of the world at one drum,” Gear says. “Beating one drum is having one heart. When we understand that we are all one family, humanity can see truth and live in harmony with each other, and Heaven and Earth.
The drum and the head dresses are all indigo. This is the color that represents the third eye. The one that sees beyond the physical world. We see more clearly, and our words ring true when our heart is in harmony with ourselves and the ‘outside’ world.
Gear’s design was one of a few entries approved as part of Banning’s street mural contest held this summer.
Gloria Totti Bell and her students at Toti’s Art Studio will paint a mural at the intersection of Ramsey Street and Alessandro Road this Friday, Sept. 17 starting at 11 a.m., with the San Gorgonio Education Foundation hosting a free chalk art contest starting at 2:30 p.m.
The intersection will be closed to traffic between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
