Stagecoach Parade rides through Banning

Saturday morning, Sept. 9, the annual Stagecoach Days Parade brought much of the excitement of the rodeo to downtown Banning and gave residents a chance to participate in the festivities.

More than 50 clubs, bands, student groups and elected officials took the opportunity to march, ride or drive in the parade, which was organized under the leadership of longtime parade volunteer Gabrielle Campbell.

According to Campbell the participation and turnout was a little less than usual but the parade is still recovering from cancellations due to COVID-19 and a rainstorm in recent years.

Banning Unified School District made a strong showing with its Cadet Corps leading the parade while presenting the colors and participation by school floats, cheer groups and the Banning High School marching band.

Also leading the parade were this year’s marshals Art Welch and Bob Rochelle, both recognized for their multitude of contributions to the city of Banning. Rochelle is a philanthropist, property developer and owner of an art show. Welch, a former mayor and city councilman, has dedicated involvement in many organizations within the city.

Those participating in the parade were also competing for a variety of parade awards. This year’s awards were presented at the Gilman Historic Ranch and Wagon Museum, which held a special open house event following the parade.

“I think everyone liked going to Gilman Ranch and having the awards there,” Campbell said.

This year’s winners were:

Float, School

Third: Hemmerling Elementary

Second: Tie between Banning High School Performing Arts Broadway Broncos and BHS ASB Boomer and Bonnie Bronco

First: Tie between Cabazon ES and NMS Look What the Palominos Blew In.

Stagecoach

Third: City of Banning Horse Drawn Surrey

Second: The Gilman Ranch Hands Historic Buggy

First: The Gilman Ranch Hands Stagecoach

Equestrian, Mounted

Third: Tie between 40 Something Cowgirls & Pass Area Riders

Second: Yucaipa Rodeo Queens

First: Star-Spangled Cowgirls

Equestrian, Working Western

Second: Banning Stagecoach Days Rodeo Queens

First: Long Live Cowboys!

Equestrian, Charro

Second: So Cal Charros

First: Rancho Los Abuelos

Float, Commercial

Third: Iron Rose Schulze Ranch

Second: Pass Pioneers 4-H Club

First: Bit of History! The McCafferty Float

Float, Civic and Non Commercial

Second: Rancho Los Abuelos

First: San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society

Auto

Third: Chamber of Commerce Fire Truck

Second: Mt. Ave Baptist Church

First: BHS CTE Automotive

Drill

Second: BHS California Cadets Corp

First: BHS Cheerleaders

Judges Trophy

Cabazon Elementary

Sweepstakes

Bit of History, McCaffery Float

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Stagecoach Parade rides through Banning

Stagecoach Parade rides through Banning

Saturday morning, Sept. 9, the annual Stagecoach Days Parade brought much of the excitement of the rodeo to downtown Banning and gave residents a chance to participate in the festivities.

Concert offers up brews, blues

Concert offers up brews, blues

Add a little uncertainty, and a lot more cheerful funk, and you can feel Chuck McCracken’s “Merry Go Round” blues, one of his originals that was shared with those privileged enough to attend last weekend’s annual Blues & Brews event at the Banning Woman’s Club.