Stagecoach Parade rides through Banning

Saturday morning, Sept. 9, the annual Stagecoach Days Parade brought much of the excitement of the rodeo to downtown Banning and gave residents a chance to participate in the festivities.
More than 50 clubs, bands, student groups and elected officials took the opportunity to march, ride or drive in the parade, which was organized under the leadership of longtime parade volunteer Gabrielle Campbell.
According to Campbell the participation and turnout was a little less than usual but the parade is still recovering from cancellations due to COVID-19 and a rainstorm in recent years.
Banning Unified School District made a strong showing with its Cadet Corps leading the parade while presenting the colors and participation by school floats, cheer groups and the Banning High School marching band.
Also leading the parade were this year’s marshals Art Welch and Bob Rochelle, both recognized for their multitude of contributions to the city of Banning. Rochelle is a philanthropist, property developer and owner of an art show. Welch, a former mayor and city councilman, has dedicated involvement in many organizations within the city.
Those participating in the parade were also competing for a variety of parade awards. This year’s awards were presented at the Gilman Historic Ranch and Wagon Museum, which held a special open house event following the parade.
“I think everyone liked going to Gilman Ranch and having the awards there,” Campbell said.
This year’s winners were:
Float, School
Third: Hemmerling Elementary
Second: Tie between Banning High School Performing Arts Broadway Broncos and BHS ASB Boomer and Bonnie Bronco
First: Tie between Cabazon ES and NMS Look What the Palominos Blew In.
Stagecoach
Third: City of Banning Horse Drawn Surrey
Second: The Gilman Ranch Hands Historic Buggy
First: The Gilman Ranch Hands Stagecoach
Equestrian, Mounted
Third: Tie between 40 Something Cowgirls & Pass Area Riders
Second: Yucaipa Rodeo Queens
First: Star-Spangled Cowgirls
Equestrian, Working Western
Second: Banning Stagecoach Days Rodeo Queens
First: Long Live Cowboys!
Equestrian, Charro
Second: So Cal Charros
First: Rancho Los Abuelos
Float, Commercial
Third: Iron Rose Schulze Ranch
Second: Pass Pioneers 4-H Club
First: Bit of History! The McCafferty Float
Float, Civic and Non Commercial
Second: Rancho Los Abuelos
First: San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society
Auto
Third: Chamber of Commerce Fire Truck
Second: Mt. Ave Baptist Church
First: BHS CTE Automotive
Drill
Second: BHS California Cadets Corp
First: BHS Cheerleaders
Judges Trophy
Cabazon Elementary
Sweepstakes
Bit of History, McCaffery Float
