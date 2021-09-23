After an almost two-year absence, the Annual Stagecoach Days Parade was held in Banning on Sept. 10.
The weather was kind and did not get too hot until the parade concluded.
Local politicians and businesses waved at the hundreds of people who came to see a parade that was greatly missed.
Banning High School’s marching band gave a needed jolt of music as it strutted down the street.
Army jeeps, utility trucks, a refurbished trolley and fire truck shared the parade with the Air Force Cadet Corps, the Girl Scouts, charro groups, groups of elementary school students, a myriad of floats and the Gilman Ranch Hands stagecoach.
Those that attended were happy that the parade took place this year.
Trent Webb, a senior Airman and flight sergeant for Charlie Flight, participated with the Junior Air Force ROTC from Beaumont.
“This parade is going to be good,” Webb said. “I’m glad that everyone is coming out. I think it’s great that everyone is here representing their groups. Everyone can enjoy and watch the parade, as we get back to a normal way of life.”
Laura Lent, a Mexican ballet folklorico dancer, was attending Saturday’s parade with the Sun Lakes International Dancers.
The 10-member troupe performed traditional folkloric dances in the parade.
“I think the parade is great, as long as everyone respects each other’s distance,” Lent said. “I think we’ll be fine if everyone understands that.”
Lent would like parade to continue its annual tradition while maintaining the social distancing protocols that are in place.”
Lent was happy to see many people attending.
“I think it’s wonderful that the community comes out to celebrate one and other,” Lent said. “It’s nice to get out and about. Fall is here.”
Jeremy Sparks, who works at the mobile career center at Mt. San Jacinto College, was
glad to be a part of this year’s parade.
“Anytime that I can serve the community is great,” Sparks said. “I personally like that we are having the parade. I like to be out with people and see smiling faces. This parade brings a great sense of community to Banning.”
Tom Reed was driving a World War II Willy’s Jeep. He rode with Katherine Lowe.
Lowe was dressed in a white nurse’s uniform from World War II.
“Having the parade is fantastic,” Reed said. “It’s especially important because we have to make sure that folks do not forget what happened 20-years ago on 9/11.”
John Bodnar, who also drove a WWII jeep shared the same sentiment of Tom Reed.
“This parade is long overdue,” said Bodnar, who is a member of the VFW 2266 in San Jacinto. “We need to remind people that freedom is not free. We drive these vehicles for the troops.”
What parade would not be complete without a genuine bullfighter?
Bullfighter Josh Hernandez came from Las Cruces, New Mexico, to protect the bull riders during the bull riding competition during the rodeo over the weekend.
Hernandez, colorfully dressed as he would be in the arena, came to Banning with his teammate Tristan Sergeant.
“It’s another day in paradise,” said Hernandez, speaking of the balmy hot weather in Banning.
“The parade is filled with beautiful people. “It doesn’t get any better than this.”
In regards to remembering the tragedy that took place 20-years ago, Hernandez said. “We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the people who shed their blood and sacrificed their lives for our freedom.”
Hernandez thanked all the veterans in the Armed Forces for the work that they do.
“They gave their blood, sweat and tears for us to be here, and I appreciate it,” Hernandez said.
As the parade was coming to a close, Banning Police Department’s community service officer Youngblood was handing out free pencils to all the youngsters as they waved.
At times, Youngblood would stop her car, walk over to groups of children and hand each child a pencil.
The children would smile and say thank you, as she got in her car and drove on.
The parade started on Ramsey Street and San Gorgonio Avenue around 10 a.m., and concluded at Ramsey and 12th streets.
Paul Prado is a contributing writer at the Record Gazette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.