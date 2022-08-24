The Stagecoach Days Association is in need of volunteers for this year’s event, which is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 9-11.
According to Stagecoach Days chair Amy Pippenger, the event will be bigger than ever this year with an increased capacity and sellout crowds expected for each of the three days.
Bleacher seating has been increased from 2,000 to 4,000 and other event grounds modifications have been made to accommodate the growing attendance at the event held at A.C. Dysart Equestrian Park, 2101 W. Victory Ave., Banning. A third parking lot has also been added.
To help the nonprofit event run smoothly, each day requires 150 volunteers working four hours each, Pippenger said.
Volunteers are needed for a variety of roles and can sign up at stagecoachdays.org.
As sellout crowds are expected, guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at stagecoachdays.org.
General admission tickets are $25 for Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10, and $10 for Sunday, Sept. 11. VIP tickets, which include parking, are $100 for Friday and Saturday and $60 for Sunday. Children three and under are free per paid adult.
The parade
The annual Stagecoach Days Parade will be held at 10 a.m. on Ramsey Street on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The deadline for registration to participate in the parade is Friday, Aug. 26.
The parade is open to vehicles, equestrians, floats, marching bands and local clubs and organizations.
Parade awards will be judged morning of the parade and presented at Banning Chamber of Commerce, 60 E. Ramsey St., Suite C, Banning, at 1 p.m.
For parade rules and to register, visit rodeoticket.com/2022-banning-stagecoach-days-parade-application/rodeo-information.
