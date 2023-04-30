Sponsors needed for upcoming Cherry Festival

Cherry Festival

Photo courtesy of Carl Booth

Carnival ride bracelets for the 2023 Cherry Festival go on presale Monday, April 24.

 Picasa

Planning is underway for the 103rd Cherry Festival to be held Thursday, June 1, to Sunday, June 4, at Stewart Park, Beaumont, with the theme of “One hundred and three as cherry as can be.”

According to Laura Morris of the Cherry Festival Association, the association is now seeking sponsors for the event and pre-sale tickets are now available.

The event usually draws approximately 40 sponsorships and currently has about a dozen.

Additional sponsors are needed.

Those interested in sponsoring the event can find information and the sponsorship application online at beaumontcherryfestival.org or call (951) 572-3197. Sponsorship opportunities range from $100 to $5,000.

Pre-sale entry tickets are now on sale on the website. They can also be bought by texting “Tix” to (951) 916-3001.

The entry tickets cover the festival and the concerts.

Pre-sale wristbands for the carnival rides go on sale Monday, April 24, for $30, $5 off the gate price.

They will be available at the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, 726 Beaumont Ave.; Beaumont-Citrus Valley Park and Recreation, 390 W. Valley Pkwy.; and at the city of Beaumont office, 550 E. Sixth St.

Festival events are scheduled for 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, June 2, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 4.

The concert will feature a variety of musical performers arranged by M&M Management Co.

Among the live entertainment will by longtime Cherry Festival performer Brenton Wood and the winner of the festival’s second annual Battle of the Bands, to be announced May 1.

The Cherry Festival parade, organized by the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, on Beaumont Avenue and Sixth Street.

This year’s parade marshal is KFROG radio personality Heather Froglear.

To participate in the parade fill out and turn in a entry application, available at beaumontcherryfestival.org.

0
0
0
1
0

More from this section

Sponsors needed for upcoming Cherry Festival

Sponsors needed for upcoming Cherry Festival

Planning is underway for the 103rd Cherry Festival to be held Thursday, June 1, to Sunday, June 4, at Stewart Park, Beaumont, with the theme of “One hundred and three as cherry as can be.”

Mamma Mia

Mamma Mia

Beaumont High School is excited to bring one of the most beloved musicals in cinema to the stage with its student production of Mamma Mia! April 19-23. This feel-good show is based on the music of ABBA, one of the most popular international pop groups of all time.

Creating a legacy of student theater

Creating a legacy of student theater

As the Beaumont High School student theater program puts on its production of “Mamma Mia” it will be a milestone for theater teacher and manager Karen Hauschild who will be retiring from teaching theater in the community for 25 years. It will also mean a new era for the school’s theater prog…

“Mausumbe Road,” a cross-cultural journey

“Mausumbe Road,” a cross-cultural journey

Inland Empire author Subia J. Ali released her novel “Mausumbe Road” Wednesday, March 1. Ali says the cross-cultural story of Hena, a Pakistani-American woman who explores her ancestral home on a trip seeking out inspiration and connections for a jewelry business, is “a story that’s been try…