Sponsors needed for upcoming Cherry Festival

Planning is underway for the 103rd Cherry Festival to be held Thursday, June 1, to Sunday, June 4, at Stewart Park, Beaumont, with the theme of “One hundred and three as cherry as can be.”
According to Laura Morris of the Cherry Festival Association, the association is now seeking sponsors for the event and pre-sale tickets are now available.
The event usually draws approximately 40 sponsorships and currently has about a dozen.
Additional sponsors are needed.
Those interested in sponsoring the event can find information and the sponsorship application online at beaumontcherryfestival.org or call (951) 572-3197. Sponsorship opportunities range from $100 to $5,000.
Pre-sale entry tickets are now on sale on the website. They can also be bought by texting “Tix” to (951) 916-3001.
The entry tickets cover the festival and the concerts.
Pre-sale wristbands for the carnival rides go on sale Monday, April 24, for $30, $5 off the gate price.
They will be available at the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, 726 Beaumont Ave.; Beaumont-Citrus Valley Park and Recreation, 390 W. Valley Pkwy.; and at the city of Beaumont office, 550 E. Sixth St.
Festival events are scheduled for 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, June 2, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 4.
The concert will feature a variety of musical performers arranged by M&M Management Co.
Among the live entertainment will by longtime Cherry Festival performer Brenton Wood and the winner of the festival’s second annual Battle of the Bands, to be announced May 1.
The Cherry Festival parade, organized by the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, on Beaumont Avenue and Sixth Street.
This year’s parade marshal is KFROG radio personality Heather Froglear.
To participate in the parade fill out and turn in a entry application, available at beaumontcherryfestival.org.
