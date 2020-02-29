Sourdough Festival promotes healthy living

Cold damp weather did not deter hundreds of visitors from enjoying the samples of breads, cheeses, olive oils, kombuchas, shrubs and other fermented food and drink Last weekend as Highland Springs Ranch held its annual Sourdough Festival in Cherry Valley.
Along with samplings the festival offered free educational workshops on kombucha and sourdough breadmaking.
The classes provided insight as to the healthful contributions they can provide.
Tina Kummerle, president of Highland Springs Resort, could be seen walking around the festival sharing information about the workshops and displays.
“Highland Springs started making sourdough bread several years ago and wanted to share their newly acquired knowledge about the process and health benefits of sourdough breadmaking,” Kummerle said. “We use a sourdough starter instead of using yeast, which is faster. This process takes 12 hours or 24 hours.”
According to Kummerle, the quicker process does not release the nutritional benefits from the wheat kernel.
The slower method yields the vitamin B and E and other minerals that are stored in the core of the kernel.
“When you use the sourdough method, you get all the value from the wheat, all those health benefits,” according to James West, who provided information about shrubs; an organic citrus-vinegar based drink.
Samples of the five differently flavored shrubs were available for purchase.
One flavor was lavender and kumquat.
In the main room where bread, cheeses and olives were sold, Larry Kandarian had a display of a variety of wheat. He had purple corn, a purple barley corn and other wheat.
Kandarian gave generous samples of his bread and answered questions about the different wheat on his table.
Kandarian was one of the scheduled speakers at the event.
Susan Payne came from Claremont to enjoy the event.
“I love it,” Payne said. “They are teaching people ways to eat healthier. The layout of the festival was great. We didn’t mind waiting in line to get some of the samples.”
Payne knew about the Sourdough Festival because she had attended last year’s Lavender Festival.
“Everything is natural here,” said Mrs. Kenny Clanin. “They (Highland Springs) are taking the land and cultivating it in tune with the way the world is going. They have a farm and a village here. I took a knitting class here, and they helped me fix a problem that I was having for a long time. Now they have olives. We’ll be back next year.”
Pauline Huntington, who lives in Cherry Valley, gave an informative talk on how to bake sourdough bread and how to use starter.
Her candid approach allowed for a lively question and answer session that followed her presentation.
The festival was so popular, it ran out of raisin bread, country bread and some of the cheeses.
To find out more of about the events at Highland Springs Ranch and Inn, call (951) 845-1151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.