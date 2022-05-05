With its performance season now underway, the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra is preparing for the first of its Intimate Evening Series concerts. On Saturday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m., the orchestra will present An Evening of Chamber Music featuring the Lyris Quartet as well as a performance by members of the orchestra’s string section.
Noted Music Director and Conductor Anthony Parnther, “The Lyris Quartet is one of the foremost string quartets in the United States and has garnered an international reputation for their innovation and their frequent collaborations with the most highly regarded composers in the world.”
For the orchestra’s 93rd year, Parnther created the concept of an expanded subscription season inclusive of three traditional large orchestral concerts at the historic California Theatre, a summer outdoor community concert, and three performances on a smaller stage where patrons can more fully immerse themselves in a single genre of music. These immersive events will be performed at the historic San Bernardino Valley College Auditorium.
The May 14 performance was curated to provide an eclectic and engaging blend of chamber music.
The Lyris Quartet will open the concert with Billy Childs’ Unrequited. The group previously appeared alongside Childs as part of the LA Phil’s Jazz and World music series at Disney Hall and with Steve Reich at LACMA’s Bing Hall. Lyris will then proceed into Beethoven’s Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 in B-flat, Op. 130. Following will be Ravel’s four-movement String Quartet in F Major and Imogen Heap’s Hide and Seek, as arranged by Niall Ferguson. Then, under the baton of Maestro Parnther, members of the Symphony’s strings section will perform James Newton’s arrangement of Amazing Grace which was motivated by and dedicated to President Barack Obama and the lives taken in Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C. Lyris will close the concert with Beethoven’s Allegro Molto from String Quartet No. 9 in C. Major, Op. 59, No. 3.
The addition of composer James Newton, whose work encompasses chamber, symphonic and electronic music genres, compositions for ballet and modern dance, and numerous jazz and world music contexts, is of particular note. Newton is also a distinguished professor emeritus at the Herb Alpert School of Music, at the University of California at Los Angeles.
The specific concert venue was selected for a number of reasons. First, the Valley College Auditorium was designed by the same architect – John Paxton Perrine - who conceived the historic California Theatre of the Performing Arts where the Symphony generally performs. Second, like the California Theatre, it is also designated a National Registry of Historic Places site.
Single tickets are available online at sanbernardinosymphony.org or by calling the box office at (909) 381-5388.
