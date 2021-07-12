The San Gorgonio Ballet will host a grand opening of its new facility on Saturday, July 24, starting at 6 p.m.
The ballet company started 18 years ago in Banning, and moved to Calimesa, and then to its new home at 13661 Calimesa Blvd., Suite 12 in Yucaipa.
There is no admission to the company’s grand opening gala, but donations will be accepted to help with scholarships, productions and operating costs.
Messages may be left at (951) 379-4999, or sent to sangorgonioballet@gmail.com .
