Join the Dorothy Ramon Learning Center Sunday for an afternoon of ancient and contemporary Native American music and dance.
It is a re-staging of a ballet originally performed at the Center in 2014. The dancers give us classical and contemporary interpretations of Native American music. Ernest Siva will play the flute and sing.
Guests will also learn about the Ballet's upcoming performance of "Dracula!"
Sunday, September 22, 2019, 3:00 pm
San Manuel Gathering Hall at Dorothy Ramon Learning Center
Located at 127 N. San Gorgonio Ave. in Banning.
$10 Admission helps support the programs of the Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.