San Gorgonio Ballet concert Sunday

Join the Dorothy Ramon Learning Center Sunday for an afternoon of ancient and contemporary Native American music and dance.

It is a re-staging of a ballet originally performed at the Center in 2014. The dancers give us classical and contemporary interpretations of Native American music. Ernest Siva will play the flute and sing.

Guests will also learn about the Ballet's upcoming performance of "Dracula!"

Sunday, September 22, 2019, 3:00 pm

San Manuel Gathering Hall at Dorothy Ramon Learning Center

Located at 127 N. San Gorgonio Ave. in Banning.

$10 Admission helps support the programs of the Center.

