The American post-grunge band behind some of music’s most iconic rock hits, Puddle of Mudd, will perform in the Morongo Grand Ballroom on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Having sold more than 7 million albums and won multiple awards, Puddle of Mudd has long been associated with Wes Scantlin’s distinct raspy vocals and the band’s vacillations between hard rock, grunge, and ballads lamenting life, love, and the difficulties of navigating complicated relationships.
Formed in Kansas City, Mo. in 1992 by Scantlin, Jimmy Allen, Sean Sammon and Kenny Burkitt, the band chose its name due to the consistently flooded area next to the Missouri river levee that often forced members to literally traverse through mud on their way to practice.
Following small local performances in the early-1990s, the band released its first self-produced album, “Stuck,” in 1994, which garnered two radio singles, “You Don’t Know” and “Drift and Die.” The band rose to national fame following the release of its first studio album in 2001, “Come Clean,” which featured the global hits, “Blurry” and “She Hates Me.” “Blurry” won Billboard’s Modern Rock Track of the Year in 2002 and ASCAP’s Pop Music Awards Song of the Year in 2003. Likewise, “She Hates Me” won ASCAP’s Pop Music Awards Song of the Year in 2004.
Since their initial success in 2001, Wes Scantlin and the band have released four albums over the last two decades, including “Life on Display” (2003), “Famous” (2007), “Volume 4: Songs in the Key of Love & Hate” (2009), and “Welcome to Galvania” (2019). The band’s current members include Wes Scantlin, Dave Moreno, Matt Fuller and Michael John Adams.
“Puddle of Mudd’s shows are nothing short of legendary,” said Simon Farmer, Morongo’s Executive Director of Marketing. “Puddle of Mudd has had a profound impact on American rock and their hits remain a joy to listen to.”
Tickets are available for $29 to $49 from Ticketmaster. Doors open at 8 p.m. for the 9 p.m. show.
