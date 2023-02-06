By CHUCK MCCRACKEN
Banning Art Gallery
Robert Hiram Meltzer (1921-87) was an American painter and instructor, best known for his watercolors. Nine of Robert Meltzer’s original watercolors are on display and for sale at the Banning Art Gallery, 42 W. Ramsey St., Banning. A reception will be held noon to 4 p.m. on Feb. 11. Proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Banning Library.
Robert was born in New Rochelle, N.Y., and began his art career in 1932 as an apprentice to New York based illustrators. After volunteering for military service in 1938, he served in the Pacific Theatre on various submarines.
After World War II, he served as a military combat artist during the Korean Action.
Robert received a master of fine arts degree from the University of Hawaii. He moved to California in 1959 and was elected to the American Watercolor Society in 1967.
Meltzer brought watercolor instruction to students throughout the United States. Through Crafton Hills College in Yucaipa, he ran a series of watercolor seminars.
Noted American artists, Millard Sheets (1907-89) and Robert Wood (1926-99) were a couple of his instructors.
For more information, call (951) 849-3993.
