Almost everyone could use an excuse to burn off future calories Thanksgiving Day.
The sixth annual Redlands Turkey Trot around Sylvan Park and parts of Colton Avenue and University Street begins Thanksgiving morning at 7:30 a.m. with the 1k fun run, followed by those looking for a 5k challenge at 8 a.m.
Inland Harvest will be collecting cans of food, and proceeds from race signups will benefit Phoenix-based Phoenix Hope International, Youth Hope and the Redlands Educational Partnership Foundation.
Registration fees are $30 for the 5k with a canned food donation ($35 without donation) and $15 for the 1k fun run ($20 without the donation).
Scholarships are available for school-aged children.
Early check-in and packet pick-ups are available Wednesday, Nov. 27 from noon to 7 p.m. at The Running Center, 1430 Industrial Park Ave. in Redlands.
Race day check-in will start at 6:30 a.m. at Sylvan Park near the start line.
All participants that register before the race day are guaranteed a T-shirt. Sizes are not guaranteed for participants that register after Monday, Nov. 25.
Awards will be given to the top three men and three women of each age category. The race will be professionally timed using electronic timing chips.
