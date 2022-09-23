A wide variety of music will cascade through the Memorial Chapel during the Redlands Symphony’s 22-23 season. The symphony will welcome acclaimed soloists Patrick Posey (saxophone), Trio Arbol (violin, cello, and piano) and David Shifrin (clarinet); feature the up-and-coming talent of clarinetist and University of Redlands Concerto Competition winner Jose Luis Becerra III; and hold the world premiere performance of a new work commissioned by Redlands Symphony Orchestra (RSO) titled “Status Pending” by composer Liliya Ugay featuring the University of Redlands Choral Ensembles.
“This season is full of beloved standards of orchestral music, new interpretations of well-known works, and new music—really, something for everyone,” says Music Director Ransom Wilson. Some of the beloved standards this season include Aaron Copland’s Four Dance Episodes from “Rodeo,” Mozart’s famed “Haffner” symphony, and an entire concert of Beethoven’s works including the riveting Triple Concert for violin, cello and piano.
In December, the score to Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” will fill Memorial Chapel with visions of sugar plums and daring sword fights. Accompanying the score is a narration, reimagined by Wilson, based on Tchaikovsky’s inspiration—the E.T.A. Hoffmann children’s story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.” A few short weeks after “Nutcracker: The Concert,” Redlands Symphony will present the music of Mozart and Weber, including a nod to one of Mozart’s favorite instruments, the clarinet, with Weber’s “Clarinet Concerto No. 2.”
A brand new, never-before-heard work is on the program for March 2023. Commissioned by the Redlands Symphony and composed by the phenomenal Liliya Ugay, “Status Pending,” encapsulates the immigrant experience in America in musical form, with full orchestra and choir.
“Pieces like ‘Status Pending’ are important for a few reasons,” says RSO Executive Director Kevin Eberle-Noel. “First, new music ensures the traditions of instrumental music remain alive and current for future generations of composers, musicians, and audiences. Additionally, being able to see yourself and others in artistic form creates a human connection vital to the very fabric of community like ours.”
Apart from experiencing the stories of others, RSO also showcases the stories of particular composers. The April 2023 concert explores some of Beethoven’s works, including the famous “Triple Concerto” and the “8th Symphony.” The final concert of the season, in May 2023, explores the musical expression of French composers. Clarinetist David Shifrin joins RSO and Ransom Wilson—who also will be flute soloist—to present a collection of works by Tailleferre, Debussy, Ravel and more.
Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now at redlandssymphony.com or by calling (909) 587-5565. Subscriptions start at $75 and single tickets start at $20.
All concerts are performed in the Memorial Chapel on the campus of the University of Redlands, 1200 E. Colton Ave., Redlands.
Redlands Symphony 2022-23 Season
The 2022-23 Season is sponsored by David & Robin Maupin
Saturday, Oct. 15, at 8 p.m.: Celebrating America
Sponsored by Jerry & Marilyn Bean and the Redlands Community News
Elmer Bernstein: National Geographic Fanfare
William Grant Still: Miss Sally’s Party
John Adams: Saxophone Concerto (Patrick Posey, saxophone)
Joan Tower: Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes
Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m.: Nutcracker: The Concert
Sponsored by Marilyn Solter & Loma Linda University Health
Pytor Tchiakovsky: The Nutcracker
Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 8 p.m.: An Evening of Mozart
Sponsored by Richard and Kristin Thibedeau with additional support from The Colburn Foundation
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to “Abduction from the Seraglio”
Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concert No. 2 (Jose Luis Becerra III, clarinet)
Mozart: Symphony No. 35, “Haffner”
Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8 p.m.: Triumph of the Human Spirit
Sponsored by Beaver Medical Group
Giuseppe Verdi: Overture to “Nabucco”
Liliya Ugay: Status Pending (World Premiere)
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4
Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8 p.m.: Beethoven: Three Great Works
Sponsored by Beth Treatt
Ludwig von Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3
Beethoven: Triple Concerto (Trio Arbol)
Beethoven: Symphony No. 8
Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8 p.m.: Vive la France!
Sponsored by esri
Germaine Tailleferre: Le marchand d’oiseaux
Claude Debussy : Rhapsodie
Gabriel Pierné : Canzonetta
Camille Saint-Saëns : Tarantelle
Maurice Ravel : Sonatine pour orchestra
Jacques Ibert : Divertissement
