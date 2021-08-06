Prestige Film Festival Schedule

Banning is thrilled to premier the inaugural Prestige Film Festival, which will have viewings of independent and short films at the Fox Cineplex (60 W. Ramsey St.) and the Station Tap House Bar & Grill (across the street from the theater at 41 W. Ramsey St.).The following is a list of showings, and their venues for this year’s festival.
Aug. 7
Fox Theatre
Bracket 3 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
1. Purple Dictatorship 6 p.m., theater 2 (30 min)
2. Death Offers Life 6:30 p.m. theater 2 (12 min)
3. Meet Her 6:42 p.m. theater 2 (90 min)
4. Little Beach 8:10 p.m. theater 2 (18 min)
5. Built Lands 8:28 p.m. theater 2 (90 min)
Bracket 3 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
1. Family Snapshot 6 p.m. theater 1 (93 min)
2. Cruel Tales, Friday Kills 7:33 p.m. theater 1 (30 min)
3. The Romans 8:02 p.m. theater 1 (33 min)
4. Welcome Home 8:36 p.m. theater 1 (28 min)
5. Don’t Make It Awkward 9:04 p.m. theater 1 (10 min)
6. Can’t Dance Crew 9:14 p.m. theater 1 (23 min)
7. Passenger 9:37 p.m. theater 1 (22 min)
Bracket 2 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
1. Selfie 2 p.m. theater 1 (20 min)
2. MLK JR Blvd 2:20 p.m. theater 1 (13 min)
3. Troll 2:33 p.m. theater 1 (10 min)
4. Innocent Desires 2:43 p.m. theater 1 (31 min)
5. Bart Revenge 3:14 p.m. theater 1 (3 min)
6. Odd Sock 3:17 p.m. theater 1 (7 min)
7. Home 3:24 p.m. theater 1 (12 min)
8. Outward 3:36 p.m. theater 1 (7 min)
9. Lake Fear 3 3:43 p.m. theater 1 (65 min)
10. Out of the Blue 4:48 p.m. theater 1 (12 min)
11. Decisive Moment 5 p.m. theater 1 (25 min)
12. The Perfect Shot 5:25 p.m., theater 1 (3 min)
13. Education of A Abuse Woman 5:28 p.m. theater 1 (23 min)
14. A Meeting at a Park Start 5:51 p.m. theater 1 (7 min)
Bracket 2 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
1. Devika 2 p.m. theater 2 (75 min)
2. Born Amish 3:15 p.m., theater 2 (10 min)
3. The Dragon Comes Out 3:25 p.m. theater 2 (25 min)
4. Gentrification 3:50 p.m. theater 2 (8 min)
5. 7_minutos 3:58 p.m. theater 2 (10 min)
6. The Hug of Destiny 4:08 p.m. theater 2 (65 min)
7. Careae 5:13 p.m. theater 2 (27 min)
8. Shooting at Rattler’s Ridge 5:40 p.m., theater 2 (12 min)
9. White Paradise 5:52 p.m. theater 2 (8 min)
Bracket 1 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
1. Jesse James 10 a.m. theater 1 (22 min)
2. Marty Boy 10:22 a.m. theater 1 (16 min)
3. 57 Years Ago 10:38 a.m. theater 1 (5 min)
4. Entourage (A Modern Fairy Tail) 10:43 a.m., theater 1 (12 min)
5. In the Dark 10:55 a.m. theater 1 (18 min)
6. From the Other Side 11:13 a.m. theater 1 (18 min)
7. Nava, What You Seek is Seeking You 11:31 a.m., theater 1 (32 min)
8. Despinia 12:03 p.m. theater 1 (10 min)
9. Tell Me Who I Am 12:13 p.m. theater 1 (20 min)
10. Thoughts and Prayers 12:33 p.m. theater 1 (5 min)
11. Filtered 12:48 p.m. theater 1 (8 min)
12. Sundae Afternoon 12:56 p.m. theater 1 (4 min)
13. Regeneration 1 p.m. theater 1 (4 min)
14. Strange 1:04 p.m. theater 1 (5 min)
15. Awakening 1:09 p.m., theater 1 (27 min)
16. Howitzer Tales: The Boogeyman 1:36 p.m., theater 1 (14 min)
Bracket 1 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
1. Hunting season 10 a.m. theater 2 (22 min)
2. Hunting Day 10:22 a.m. theater 2 (18 min)
3. Give It Back 10:40 a.m. theater 2 (17 min)
4. Horseless 10:57 a.m. theater 2 (9 min)
5. Hearts Manifesto 11:06 a.m. theater 2 (14 min)
6. Proverbs 31 11:20 a.m. theater 2 (85 min)
7. Road Friends 12:45 p.m., theater 2 (4 min)
8. One More Please 12:49 p.m. theater 2 (8 min)
9. Candid 12:57 p.m., theater 2 (5 min)
10. Choices 1:02 p.m. theater 2 (16 min)
11. Artificial Revolution 1:18 p.m. theater 2 (12 min)
12. Morph 1:30 p.m. theater 2 (5 min)
13. Santa Marie Bbq at the Hitching 1:35 p.m. theater 2 (10 min)
14. Filters of Life 1:45 p.m. theater 2 (6 min)
15. Amplitude of Thoughts 1:51 p.m. theater 2 (9 min)
