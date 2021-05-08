The National Football League draft is my guilty pleasure.
It cures a craving, as surely as a pint of mint chip ice cream on a hot summer night.
I had the dates of the draft, April 29 through May 1, written on my calendar for months.
All to see who guys named Mel, Todd and Booger consider “playmakers” and “touchdowns waiting to happen” while extolling their large wingspans, fast-twitch muscles and finishing skills.
I also yearned to see who my beloved San Francisco 49ers would take with the third overall pick in the draft. The Niners traded a king’s ransom of draft capital to the Miami Dolphins to obtain this pick.
I don’t have many guilty pleasures. The allure of fantasy sports leagues is a mystery and the only reality TV show I’ve watched is “The Real World: San Francisco” – mainly to savor the antics of a bike messenger nicknamed “Puck” who was so belligerent he was evicted from the house. Poor Puck.
But the NFL draft is my baby. I’ve watched it for years. Back in 1997 I tuned in along with my photographer buddy Brett Snow to see who our Niners would select. I barbecued chicken and prepared potatoes and zucchini and we swilled a river of Diet Coke.
We got so full watching the five-hour first round that we wound up sprawled on my living room carpet asleep and with our bellies protruding.
The 49ers in ’97 selected one Jim Druckenmiller of Virginia Tech with the 26th pick of the first round. Druckenmiller was a colossal bust, starting one game for the Niners in three years, a 15-12 victory against the St. Louis Rams.
He later played for Miami and then drifted to the Colts, as well as the Memphis Maniax of the XFL and the Los Angeles Avengers of the Arena Football League. Steve Young he was not.
Besides the garish suits of the draftees, the pounding rock music of host city Cleveland, and the crazed fans, this year’s event was notable for one more reason: A former Redlands player was taken in the first round.
Redlands East Valley High graduate and University of Miami star Jaelan Phillips was plucked by the Dolphins with the 18th overall pick. He hugged his mother afterward and smiled – perhaps contemplating the millions of dollars he will make.
“Words can’t describe how I feel right now,” Phillips told the media.
“It’s really like an out-of-body experience.”
Phillips joins Kylie Fitts and Chris Polk as former REV players drafted by NFL teams. He also becomes part of a select group of players from Redlands to reach the NFL.
That group includes former Baltimore Ravens coach Brian Billick, former Ravens receiver Patrick Johnson, ex-Rams and Tampa Bay Bucs offensive guard Greg Horton and former Green Bay Packer defensive lineman Jim Weatherwax.
The latter group all played at Redlands High. Billick led the Ravens to victory in the 2001 Super Bowl and Johnson played for him.
Weatherwax, who played basketball for the towel-chewing Jerry Tarkanian at Redlands High, earned Super Bowl rings with the Packers in 1967 and ’68 and is credited with making the first tackle in Super Bowl history.
That’s more than Jim Druckenmiller can say -- though Druckenmiller did have our full attention for one spring day in 1997.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com .
