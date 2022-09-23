Pho Long, a rare North Vietnamese restaurant

Most Vietnamese restaurants in the Inland Empire serve the food of southern Vietnam, around the area of Saigon. It’s rare in the Inland Empire to stumble upon a place serving dishes from Hue or Hoi An in the central part of the country, or, for that matter, Hanoi in the northern environs. The only North Vietnamese restaurant that I’m aware of is Hanoi Kitchen in Claremont.
So, it was uplifting to find Pho Long, 1230 E. Washington St., in Colton about two years ago when I was writing for a different publication. In addition to the tried-and-true familiar dishes from Saigon, they offer a number of dishes from the area around Hue (the former royal capital) including the justly famous Bun Bo Hue, which will be discussed later.
A distinctly central Vietnamese dish is the starter of charbroiled ground pork rolls (four generous cylinders of meat wrapped in rice paper along with matchstick carrots and assorted greens). You dip them into a dish of Hoisin sauce, which has a hint of acidity and awakens the flavors of the meat and vegetables. It’s a generous and delicious appetizer.
The green papaya salad is an impressive looking dish, dotted with carrots, cilantro, onions, ground peanuts and sesame seeds, and topped with minced pieces of soft beef jerky that impart a pleasing chew to the overall impression. The sauce ties everything together with its persistent sweet spiciness.
Beef stew is another item you don’t regularly see on Vietnamese menus in the area. The broth is dark and fragrant, redolent with the aromas of lemongrass and cinnamon. Floating in the broth are carrots, thick chunks of daikon radishes, onions and a generous, but somewhat unevenly cooked portion of sliced meat. Some of the meat was inordinately chewy, and the rest was melt-in-your-mouth tender.
Another dish not often seen in the Inland area is barbecue sliced pork with fried mini buns accompanied by mint leaves, carrots, cucumbers slices and bean sprouts. Add some meat and veggies to the inside of the bun and dip the mini sandwich into the accompanying sweetly pungent soy sauce. It’s a panoply of flavors and textures.
One of the most flavorful items we tried was the salt-and-pepper fish, lightly breaded and quickly flash fried in a salt-and-pepper batter. The white flesh was impeccably fresh, and the batter imparted a nice crunch when you bit into each nugget. The dish comes with white rice, cucumber, pickled carrots and bean sprouts. It’s akin to eating popcorn drizzled with black truffle oil — you just can’t get enough of it!
Finally, there was the Bun Bo Hue, a dish from central Vietnam that is one of the most distinctive Vietnamese soups in existence. The broth usually contains beef shank, pork leg meat, sliced meat reminiscent of mortadella, vermicelli pasta, pork blood cubes and salted shrimp paste to add a distinctive umami flavor. The dish comes from Hue and any central Vietnamese restaurant worth its “salted shrimp paste” has this dish on the menu. The only problem was that there were no pork blood cubes in the bowl! When I queried the wait staff about their absence, they said it’s no longer one of the ingredients. That’s like saying, “We don’t offer mustard on our hot dogs anymore.” As good as the present dish is, the absence of the pork blood ingredient takes away some of the complexity of flavor and texture that makes this dish justifiably famous, not to mention the reduced level of authenticity.
In 2020, the authentic version was being served, and I was disappointed not to be able to sample that version again. Bring back the cubed pork blood!
Nonetheless, Pho Long is still worth visiting for its array of hard-to-find Vietnamese specialties, including its mini shrimp pancakes, another dish from the Hue region, which I inexplicably forgot to order on this visit.
