The star of the next production, Bradley Lewis, is not only a dedicated actor with P.A.T., but he spends two days a week volunteering for Carol's Kitchen.
Brad has been a local actor in P.A.T. since its inception, and prior to that, he acted with another local group for several years.
When he is not rehearsing, he can be found serving lunch to many hungry people in the area.
He has worked as a volunteer with Carol's Kitchen for over two years.
The play has a special meaning for Lewis since the production, “Friends In High Places,” will be a benefit for Carol's Kitchen.
“Friends in High Places,” will be presented on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. in the banquet hall of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 225 East 8th street in Beaumont.
There will be entertainment by local recording artist Brian Smith, raffles, and complimentary refreshments.
Donations are accepted for admission at the door. Reservations are not required.
