The Palm Springs International Jazz Festival, a non-profit corporation, will hold its inaugural event in Palm Springs on Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24 featuring some of the greats of the jazz world.
The Festival will showcase jazz performances on both days but also be dedicated to fostering an enhanced appreciation for jazz—the uniquely American art form—with educational components as well.
Tickets for each artist performance are $95 or $250 per person.
Proceeds of the event will go to support jazz-related educational activities.
Saturday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. stars Arturo Sandoval, the 10-time Grammy Award winner and 6-time Billboard Award and Emmy Award winner.
The afternoon on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. features vocalist Stacey Kent, in the mold of the singing greats, with a legion of fans worldwide.
Sunday, Nov. 24 Tierney Sutton headlines at 2 p.m. An 8-time Grammy winner, Sutton has received a “Best Jazz Vocal Album” Grammy nod for every project she has released in the last decade.
Sunday, Nov. 24 at 7p.m. René Marie will perform. Rene is an award winning singer whose style incorporates elements of jazz, soul, blues and gospel.
In addition to these musical acts, the festival also will feature an all artists reception on Saturday night from 4:30pm to 6:30 pm,
Tickets are $250 in the Art Museum’s Atrium, and a Sunday brunch with the Marshall Hawkins Trio, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tickets $75.
A limited number of VIP All-access passes are available, guaranteeing preferred seating for all concerts, plus access to the Saturday evening Artists Reception and Sunday brunch.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit PalmSpringsJazz.org.
