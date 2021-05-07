BY BEVERLY RASHIDD
For the Record Gazette
The Banning Art Gallery located in downtown Banning will hold its grand reopening Friday, May 7, 2021.
Carol Newkirk, executive director of the Cultural Alliance of the Pass said, “This is just one of the important steps the Alliance is taking to get back, fulltime, into the business of providing and supporting art and culture in the Pass Area.”
Newkirk continued, “Now that the gallery is open, the Alliance will be resuming many programs at its main site, the historic Banning Woman’s Club building, and introducing new ones to attract new residents to the gallery and the Woman’s Club site. We have also begun planning ways to increase the numbers of arts allies through opportunities to advocate for and support all artists and arts programs as they contribute to an ever-improving quality of life in the Pass”
The grand reopening will begin with a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. by Banning Mayor Colleen Wallace.
Followed by an afternoon of entertainment featuring vocalist Zelyne Rudolph, refreshments for the public as they view art and socialize with neighbors they have missed for over a year and provides a space to meet and make new friends.
At 5 p.m. a reception will begin for featured artists: Diane Franklin and Drazon Morton.
They will each make presentations and visit with those present and talk about their art.
Zelyne Rudolph will be performing with musician, Jeffrey Fisher at the reception.
Throughout the afternoon and evening the public is invited to bid in the silent auction on over fifty original art items by local artists.
Opening bids for items valued at $10 to $200 start at a reasonable $2 and $5.
Paintings valued up to $300 have opening bids of only $25.
The silent auction will close at 7 p.m.
Winners of silent auction items will be posted at 8 p.m. on the Facebook Banning Art Gallery page and at culturalalliancearts.org/banningartgallery.
People in attendance will also have opportunities to win over forty door prizes that will be given every 15 minutes between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. and every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Banning Art Gallery is the only private, nonprofit art gallery in this area.
The gallery also has the only artists co-op that provides artists a place with broad public exposure to showcase and sell their work.
Cindy Watson, the coordinator for these Gallery activities, wants to remind the public that although we are all grateful that the pandemic is receding and the Gallery is open, masks are still required at this event for everyone’s safety.
The Gallery is located at 42 W. Ramsey St, Ste. C, next door to the Haven in downtown Banning.
