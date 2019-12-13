Santa Claus is going to be tired this weekend.
Not only is he appearing in the Holiday Light Parade on Saturday evening, but he will be riding around the neighborhoods of Beaumont in a fire truck, spreading holiday cheer to everyone.
The city of Beaumont’s Holiday Light Parade will start at 6 p.m. at Beaumont Avenue and Ninth Street.
Beaumont Avenue, from 10th on down to Sixth Street – the parade route – will close at 5 p.m. Streets heading west toward Palm Avenue also will close for the parade.
Prior parades were held on Palm Avenue, but it is now too dark to hold it on that street.
Guest announcers will be Susan Aguilar-Martinez in front of the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, and the team of Eileen Rodriguez and Jacqulien Del Rio, in front of the Civic Center.
Lily Averette said there will be more than 30 entries in the hour-long parade, which has an international theme.
The Beaumont High School Marching Band and the San Gorgonio Middle School Marching Band will participate in the parade, along with the Beaumont High School cheerleaders and Jazzercise.
The Boy Scout and Girl Scouts will have entries, along with DeeAnn’s PAASS Kids.
Twenty-five off-road riders will demonstrate their skills.
The city of Banning will have an entry, along with the Electric Department and the Stagecoach Days Association.
The arts and crafts fair will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday inside the civic center.
There will be hot chocolate and cookies and a photo booth.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos.
At 7:30 p.m., Operation Santa will start traveling from the police department on Orange and Eighth streets into Beaumont and will last 90 minutes, returning to the police department at 9 p.m.
