From Sept. 16 through Sept. 18, the 32nd annual King Ludwig Oktoberfest was held at Noble Creek Park in Beaumont.
The three-day event was filled with royal competitions, Bavarian music and great family fun.
During the opening ceremony, King Ludwig stood in front of the Bavarian Brass Band, as traditional music was performed. Garth Anderson was presiding as King Ludwig.
“It was a wedding celebration that is celebrated around the world in October,” said Anderson. “From what I know, the citizens of Munich were invited to attend, when it first started.
“The celebration caught on, and Oktoberfest has continued to take place since the early-1800s.”
Why have an Oktoberfest in September?
The weather seems to be a little more conducive to imbibe at the biergarten and partake in activities without dealing with the scorching heat or bitter cold.
Carrying a stein of beer Paul Guldemand was leading the Chicken Dance in the beer garden dance floor.
“We toast to a long life and good friendships with people,” said Guldemand. “My dad J.R. Guldemand started this non-profit in 1972.
“We help the local high school get instruments for their classes.”
The Bavarian Brass Band played favorites like “Ein Prosit,” “Pennsylvania Polka,” “Beer Barrel Polka,” “Edelwiss” and other favorites.
Everyone seemed to the know the words to “In Heaven There is No Beer.”
Bob Hunt played the bass trombone in the Bavarian Brass Band.
“I’ve been doing this for eight years,” said Hunt. “This music is so uplifting. It’s so much more fun to play.
“This music, to me, is more interesting to play than what I hear on the radio. Besides, the people seem to enjoy it too.”
Jackie Roberts and Moses Mani competed in the log sawing contest.
“We love it,” said Roberts.
Roberts said that she typically wins this co-ed event.
“We’ve been doing this for the last past five years,” said Roberts. “My dad and aunts compete too. They usually win.”
Roberts said that the trick is the pulling action of the saw and the not the pushing that makes it cut through the wood smoother.
Beaumont resident Lynette Smilac recently returned from Germany.
“I was there last month,” said Smilac. “The pretzels are better here. They’re too salty over there.
This was the first time that Smilac attended the Beaumont Oktoberfest.
“It looks like a lot of fun,” said Smilac. “I definitely like the music that I’m hearing. Now that I know about this, I will keep an eye out for it next year.”
There were royal games like log sawing, strudel eating, pretzel whistling and stein holding.
Vendor booths sold merchandise, clothing, jewelry, crafts and they had a painting booth.
Desserts, Mexican food and German cuisine were also available.
If you walked around the open lawn area, you would see large pretzels and bratwurst being enjoyed.
And what goes well with a bratwurst or huge pretzel? Well, a beer of course.
Admission was free, with a $5 parking fee.
