The Oak Glen Steakhouse is in the foothills of Yucaipa, with lots of parking out front. It’s rather rustic inside, and if it’s not too hot outside, you may want to snag a patio table with a view of the mountains.
As you might have discovered from its name, there are plenty of meat items from which to choose. We started with a bowl of New England clam chowder and a Caesar salad. The “chowdah” was very creamy with an abundance of chopped clams, potatoes and enough crispy diced bacon to impart a pleasing smokiness to the overall flavor profile. Chopped green onions add some color. I always ask for some Tabasco to temper the richness of the chowder.
Back when my father was a maître d’, he used to pride himself on preparing a classic Caesar salad at the table. The dressing is made from canned anchovies, a couple of coddled egg yolks, chopped garlic, dry mustard powder, lemon juice, salt, pepper and salad oil. The version here offered nicely crisped romaine leaves in an excellent dressing, which could have used a bit more crushed garlic.
Now, onto the meat of the matter. The bison street tacos (three) contained a generous portion of locally raised ground bison with a hint of heat in the finish, topped with fried onion pieces and chopped cilantro. A fairly tame green salsa was served on the side.
Speaking of sauces, I do have a bone to pick with management. When customers are spending upwards of $30 on a steak, how can you justify charging $7 to $9 extra for a dish of sauce to dip your steak into? The avocado chimi churri takes maybe 10 to 15 minutes to prepare in volume and costs $9 as an add-on, while the green peppercorn and red wine demi sauces are each $7. Why not offer a small cup of sauce gratis with each steak?
Speaking of the steaks, I ordered a prime 12-ounce New York strip steak. Normally, for this type of high-end cut, the only fat you see is the marbling throughout the meat. The steak arrived with a ½-inch-wide band of fat along the sides of the steak and was rather irregular in shape, looking nothing like a strip. The steak’s doneness was perfectly medium as ordered and was both tender and juicy. It comes with one side and I ordered the brussels sprouts with chopped bacon.
Well, the sprouts were cooked too long and shed most of their leaves in the process, leaving few, if any, hearts. The leaves were just this side of burnt and were too oily. The steak was placed on top of the over sautéed sprouts. You could barely see where the steak ended and the sprouts began! I asked for another order of sprouts and the replacement retained most of its green hue with significantly fewer individual leaves, while the chew was much more pleasant on the palate.
Finally, we opted for the OG Burger with a side of shoestring fries. The burger arrived cooked medium as ordered with sautéed purple onions, lettuce, tomato and well-melted Swiss cheese. It was both succulent and flavorful — certainly something I would order again.
Oak Glen Steakhouse & Saloon is at 38490 Oak Glen Road, Yucaipa. It is open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit oakglensteakhouse.com or call (909) 797-2844.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.