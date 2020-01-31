New dining options as Morongo completes recent renovations

The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa announced the recent completion of a sweeping renovation project that has transformed the heart of the property by adding elegant new décor and amenities throughout the casino floor, including new bars and three distinctive new restaurants.
With the recent unveiling of the stunning Crystal Hearts Bar positioned at the epicenter of the first-level gaming floor, Morongo celebrated the completion of a 12-month remodeling and redesign project that introduced stylish new lighting, carpet, art and wall and ceiling treatments.
“Morongo always strives to exceed the expectations of our guests and our dynamic new ambiance embodies that continuing commitment as a premier gaming destination,” said Richard St. Jean, Morongo’s chief operating officer. “From table games to slots to our new restaurants and bars, we are excited to be fully operational. More importantly, the redesign is proving to be a hit as our guests tell us they absolutely love our new look.”
With the casino renovations complete, Morongo is remodeling all 310 of its suites and guest rooms to bring vibrant new furnishings and dramatic décor to the 27-story resort tower.
The project is expected to be complete by mid-2020.
“The beautiful remodeling planned for our guest rooms and suites will present a bold new look with opulent new amenities that radiate the resort lifestyle embraced by our guests,” St. Jean said. “This latest milestone marks the next chapter in our evolution as Morongo continues to offer a world-class experience to our guests.”
The new renovations and expansion accent the luxurious world-class amenities Morongo offers as a premiere resort to each hotel guest. Amenities include a top of the line 24-hour fitness center with Technogym equipment compatible with “My Wellness Pro” mobile app and the Oasis Pool, a year-round destination with a resort-style pool, warmed to 80 degrees, encompassed by the lazy river, exclusive cabanas, plush chaise lounges and lush gardens.
As part of the renovation project, Morongo opened three new restaurants in 2019, including: Mozen Asian Kitchen offers an array of traditional delicacies from China, Vietnam, Korea, and Japan, including wok-fired favorites, savory soups and delectable dim sum.
The chic Pink Coffee patisserie features bold signature roast coffee, velvety sweet house-made gelatos and an array of fine pastries and desserts all made by hand in Morongo’s own bakery.
The 24-hour Good Times Café, a gastropub with two dozen beer taps and an expansive menu ranging from brick-fired gourmet pizza and handcrafted burgers to full breakfasts, lunches and dinners.
Work is continuing on a separate 65,000-square-foot casino expansion, set to open in mid-2020.
The project along the casino’s western edge will increase Morongo’s existing gaming floor by more than 30 percent by adding 800 new slots, as well as new table games and bars.
Morongo is also building a 750-space parking structure with dozens of electric vehicle charging stations to augment its free valet parking services.
The casino renovations were designed by Bergman Walls & Associates and Kenneth Ussenko, the visionary designer behind Morongo’s lavish 26th floor Drum Room, as well as mansions for Qatar royalty and luxury resorts in Belize.
