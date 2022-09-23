Mt. San Jacinto College's fall Art Talk series

The Mt. San Jacinto College (MSJC) Art Gallery launched its fall Art Talk series, sponsored by the MSJC Foundation, on Thursday, Sept. 15. The series is open to the public and is being held online.
The first artist featured was Ed Schad, the curator of the Broad Museum, who discussed his most recent exhibition, “Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow” from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.
Three more Art Talks, each from 1 to 2 p.m., will follow:
• Tuesday, Oct. 11: Tyler Park and Josh Schaedel. The MSJC alumni will discuss their careers in art and their curated exhibition “Perris” at the MSJC Art Gallery.
• Thursday, Oct. 21: Dulce Ibarra. This is a special joint presentation as part of MSJC's “Undocumented Student Week of Action” from an MSJC art instructor.
• Thursday, Nov. 10: Erik Escovedo. This is a special joint presentation during Native American Heritage month and is part of Escovedo’s exhibition at the MSJC Art Gallery.
Information and Zoom links can be found at msjc.edu/artgallery. For more information, contact Art Professor John Knuth at Jknuth@msjc.edu.
Mt. San Jacinto College serves nearly 24,000 students annually in a district covering 1,700 square miles from the San Gorgonio Pass to Temecula, with campuses in San Jacinto, Menifee, Banning and Temecula.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.