The Mt. San Jacinto College Photography Department will host a free exhibit of the best photos created by its advanced photography students from Dec. 10 to 12.
Members of the public will be able to check out the amazing images and learn how the artists captured them at a free open house from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in the Studio Gallery on the Menifee Valley Campus. It’s located in the 900 Building in Rooms 923 and 926.
The Gallery Show also will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10, 11 and 12 in the Studio Gallery. For more information, please email Melissa Welch in the Photography Department at mwelch@msjc.edu or call her at (951) 639-5684.
Mt. San Jacinto College serves about 27,000 students in a district covering 1,700 square miles from the San Gorgonio Pass to Temecula, with campuses in San Jacinto, Menifee, Banning and Temecula.
In May 2019, Mt. San Jacinto College awarded a record-breaking 3,338 degrees and certificates to 1,723 graduates.
