Mt. San Jacinto College presents ‘Los Valientes: The Courageous Ones’

In celebration of National Hispanic History Month, Mt. San Jacinto College on Oct. 2 is proud to present “Los Valientes: The Courageous Ones” – a free chamber music theatre production exploring the artistic and political passions of Diego Rivera, the unwavering commitment to human rights of Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero, and the pursuit of social justice by Mexican American desperado Joaquin Murrieta (also known as Zorro).
The free public event sponsored by the MSJC Diversity Committee will be held from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Oct. 2 in the college’s San Jacinto Campus Theater.
Music for this show features songs and concert/vernacular music by a wide range of Latin American composers, including Astor Piazzolla and Osvaldo Golijov. The text is by Jose Cruz Gonzalez.
