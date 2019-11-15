The Mt. San Jacinto College Art Gallery, California Family Life Center and Worth Visual Arts are proud to present a.r.t.e.r.y.ʼs The Eclipse Project exhibit from now through Dec. 5 at the college’s San Jacinto Campus.
A reception for the exhibit will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
The MSJC Art Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
It’s at 1499 N. State St., Building 1400, in San Jacinto.
The 2019 exhibition marks the 13th collaboration with California Family Life Center and MSJC.
“With lunar and solar eclipses, we experience the passing and alignment of our heavenly bodies creating a beautiful and miraculous encounter,” said Art Professor John Knuth, who oversees the gallery. “Likewise, seniors and youth come together to share their past and present stories – an ecliptic encounter revealing life’s experiences bridging generations.
The program focuses on youth mentors and seniors working together to create artworks, using mindful communication skills gaining mutual respect, empathy, trust, honesty and friendship with one another.”
This year’s exhibition features printmaking, focusing on self-portraits created by the a.r.t.e.r.y. art mentors and senior citizens.
These collaborative portraits have inspired the senior citizens and a.r.t.e.r.y. mentors alike to think about their lives in new and exciting ways.
Senior artists working with youth mentors have felt a sense of rejuvenation and are inspired to share their life stories with them.
Likewise, as the a.r.t.e.r.y. mentors worked with seniors, it has inspired youth mentors to think beyond their current lives while motivating them to think about how they can be of service to others.
“We hope that their collaborative exchange has brought a sense of understanding and appreciation between generations,” Knuth said. “Together and sharing, they are able to build meaningful bridges between generations and understanding of each other’s life stages.”
Mentoring, art and community service are key elements to CFLCʼs a.r.t.e.r.y. Programs. CFLC and Worth Visual Arts were awarded the 2015 Americans for the Arts, National Association of Counties (NACo) and Honorable Mention from the Association of Counties Arts & Culture.
The Eclipse Project exhibit emphasizes mentoring skills, focused on the transference of creative energy, and goals through art within their communities.
A.r.t.e.r.y. opens opportunities to future career paths to youth mentors, while bridging all program objectives to positive endeavors within their community.
By exhibiting their artwork at the MSJC Art Gallery, youth are exposed to college as a more attainable path for their future while assimilating comfortably in a college atmosphere.
Senior and mentor introspective journals will be displayed and are a crucial part of the a.r.t.e.r.y. program.
The journal entries help reveal the artists thoughts on their past and present as their lives change and grow beyond their homes and comfort zones.
The show has been made possible by the cooperative efforts of the MSJC Art Gallery, Worth Visual Arts Programs, Michele Worth, California Family Life Centers (CFLC); Planet Youth, Empower Youth, Rubidoux YOC. Participating collaborators are Boardwell - Stratton Community Center, Elsinore Senior Community Center and Camelot Retirement Center.
For more information, please visit www.msjc.edu/artgallery or contact Professor John Knuth at (951) 487-3585 or Jknuth@msjc.edu.
