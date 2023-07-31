Mountain lion cubs Hazel and Holly are stretching their legs and settling into their forever home at the Big Bear Alpine Zoo.
Earlier this year, the two orphaned cubs received extensive veterinary treatment and critical care at the Oakland Zoo after they were found in a vulnerable state. However, wildlife experts from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife deemed them “non-releasable,” and the Big Bear Alpine Zoo was allowed to take over care of cubs.
Upon their arrival in early May the cubs underwent a mandatory quarantine period, a precautionary measure is routine in zoos and aims to ensure the well being of both the cubs and the existing zoo residents, minimizing the risk of introducing illnesses.
The zoo already had an exhibit set up for mountain lions. During the quarantine period, the exhibit was modified to accommodate the teenage cubs. After a successful quarantine period, the adorable duo is gradually being introduced to their new exhibit and becoming acclimated to zoo visitors
Visitors are advised that Hazel and Holly are still getting used to their new surroundings and sometimes hide from view.
The mountain lions are thriving in their new home, gaining weight steadily, increasing their diet with new foods, and being introduced to enrichment devices.
With its rich experience in caring for mountain lions and other mountain-climate animals in need of care and shelter, the Big Bear Alpine Zoo stands ready to provide a safe and nurturing environment for these majestic creatures.
Bill Hoffman, former Zoo Curator and now Regional Manager for Big Bear Valley Recreation & Park District, emphasizes the zoo’s commitment to both animal welfare and environmental education.
"Our goal is always to rehabilitate and release animals whenever possible, but we also serve as a sanctuary for those that cannot survive in their natural habitat,” said Hoffman.
Big Bear Alpine Zoo
• Where: 42801 Moonridge Road, Big Bear Lake.
• Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last entry at 3:30 p.m. May be closed during snowfall.
• To learn more: Following Big Bear Alpine Zoo on Facebook and Instagram to watch daily updates on Hazel, Holly, and all of the other animals and birds representing more than 85 species of animals on exhibit.
Tickets
• Adults 13 to 59: $16.
• Seniors 60 and older, children 3 to 12, and former and current members of the military: $11.
• Children 2 and younger: Admitted free.
• Parking: Free
• Group discount: Parties of 10 or more get $1 off per person. Groups must be together to receive the discount at the ticket counter.
For more information: Visit bigbearzoo.org or call 909-584-1299.
