The biggest fans can celebrate the biggest game of the year with former NFL greats at Morongo’s Super Sunday festivities, set for Sunday, Feb. 2.
Former Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Jim Everett and other former NFL players will join cheerleaders at the exclusive Big Game Blitz viewing party where guests will watch football’s top two teams compete on high-definition TVs in the Morongo Grand Ballroom.
The party will include an all-you-can-eat tailgate buffet, two free drinks, free swag bags, free souvenir photos and raffles for football memorabilia.
On the casino floor, guests can enjoy the game at the brand new Crystal Hearts Bar or the new Good Times Café, or on screens set up across the table games area.
Lucky Morongo Rewards members will win up to $1,000 in cash every time a touchdown, field goal, fumble, sack, or interception occurs.
At the neighboring Casino Morongo, the Big Game Giveaway will pick a winner every 30 minutes for special Big Game prizes from 3:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
“As ‘Your Skybox in Southern California,’ watching the big game at Morongo is the next best thing to being at the game itself,” said Morongo’s Executive Director of Marketing Simon Farmer. “Nothing comes close the excitement of Super Sunday, and fans will feel the energy at our exclusive viewing party...”
Big Game Blitz tickets are available for $54 each through the Morongo Box Office or Ticketmaster.
The festivities start at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, ahead of the 3:25 p.m. kickoff.
Guests must be 18 or over, and seating is limited.
For more information, call (866) 328-2018.
