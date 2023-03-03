“Mausumbe Road,” a cross-cultural journey

Inland Empire author Subia J. Ali released her novel “Mausumbe Road” Wednesday, March 1. Ali says the cross-cultural story of Hena, a Pakistani-American woman who explores her ancestral home on a trip seeking out inspiration and connections for a jewelry business, is “a story that’s been trying to come out for a very, very long time.”
“Mausumbe Road” is new adult suspense and a coming of age story that follows a young entrepreneur as she attempts to pull her American and Pakistani roots together, both internally and in the creation of her jewelry. Like her unique jewelry designs Hena is a welding of the American and Pakistani cultures.
Like her lead character, Ali is a Pakistani immigrant who came with her family to the United States and settled in Southern California when she was 9.
Ali and her husband are now raising their own family in Highland where she runs a yoga instruction business and writes. Ali loves writing and has previously published a children’s book and written as a freelance journalist for the shuttered Highland Community News, which, like the Record Gazette, was a part of the Century News Group.
Writing Hena’s story took Ali on her own journey to Pakistan to explore her cultural heritage.
“I travelled back there in 2021 because I wanted to reacquaint myself with all the sights and sounds to be able to make the story more realistic,” Ali said.
“I love writing stories. This particular one hit more,” Ali added. “In the world, there’s a lot of dissection of culture lately. I wanted to have that experience for myself, to write what I was thinking while watching what was happening in society around women and multicultural backgrounds.”
“As an immigrant in the U.S. you always think you can go home, but when you go there you never quite fit in, there or here,” Ali said. “It’s an examination of that dynamic.”
Hena’s cross-cultural exploration causes her to face cross-generational challenges as well — challenges that arise between immigrant parents who are more deeply rooted in their home country and their children raised in America. And, while exploring Pakistan, Hena soon finds herself in the center of a mystery, an added challenge.
Ali’s writing takes the reader along with Hena to several Pakistani cities giving special attention to the regional styles in food, fashion and jewelry.
In South Asian culture jewelry holds great importance as it is given as gifts to commemorate special life events and used to accentuate the bright and colorful fashion of those cultures, Ali said.
Another recurring component of Hena’s story is her practice of yoga, which plays a significant role in Ali’s life as well.
“For me, yoga’s always been helpful as a lifestyle and in working through things. It’s a contemplative time, and, in the U.S., yoga’s become a part of the mainstream culture,” Ali said of her use of yoga in her storytelling. “Because the main character is introspective it was helpful to have her do that during yoga. It gives you that time to think on things, not necessarily about things.”
Speaking of the mystery within Hena’s story, Ali said, “Often, in life, there’s a darkness that comes through. Life is not always roses, but a balance.”
To help release the book, Ali will host a book launching party at noon on Saturday, April 29, at the California Citrus State Historic Park, 9400 Dufferin Ave., Riverside. This park is the location of the first navel orange trees brought to the United States, the trees that helped launch the region’s historical citrus industry.
Ali feels this is a fitting location for her book launch as “mausumbe” is the Urdu word for “orange.”
“Mausumbe Road” can be purchased online at subiajali.com and Amazon.com. Ali hopes to make the book available at local bookstores as well.
