Marlon Wayans brings the laughs to Morongo

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans, star of such blockbuster comedies as “White Chicks,” “Scary Movie,” and “Fifty Shades of Black,” is set to bring his stand-up comedy show to the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa on Friday, March 20.
“From feature films to TV to and concert halls, Marlon Wayans continues to delight and entertain audiences with his hysterical comic talents,” said Simon Farmer, executive director of marketing at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa. “Marlon’s stand-up concerts give fans a rare chance to experience his humor and hilarious observations in person.”
Along with his siblings Dwayne, Keenen Ivory, Damon, Shawn and Kim, Marlon has made America laugh for more than two decades, from the long-running “In Living Color” and the wildly funny “Wayans Bros” TV shows to his parody films spoofing popular culture. Working either as an actor, producer, writer, or director, his films have grossed nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars worldwide.
Wayans stars in the recently released Netflix film, “Sextuplets,” in which he plays all six of the major characters. He is also set to play opposite Jennifer Hudson in an upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic as he portrays the Queen of Soul’s first husband, Ted White.
Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster and at the Morongo Box Office for $29, $39 and $49 each. Doors open at 8 p.m. for the 9 p.m. show.
