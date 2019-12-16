Just in time to contribute to the destinations of market night visitors, The Haven Café and Catering invites the public to its grand re-opening at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, and expects to be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Downtown will be quite the destination, as the Banning Chamber of Commerce is hiring a company to bring in 10 tons of snow, to be delivered to the old San Gorgonio Inn parking lot where a snow hill will be available for sled runs, with sleds being provided by Banning’s Museum of Pinball.
Market Night runs from 4 to 8 p.m., and is held on the first and third Friday of each month.
It will be the last chance to find unique Christmas gifts among the artisans and vendors of the Inspired Women Business Alliance at market night along Ramsey Street, which closes off the portion of road in front of the police station and city hall.
Banning Kiwanis Club will host Santa and Mrs. Claus to greet kids, and carolers from the Mormon Church will be on hand to lead guests into the Christmas spirit.
Visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to Carol’s Kitchen, and new unwrapped toys will be collected for Banning’s Holiday Wish.
To help celebrate The Haven Café and Catering’s grand opening, their neighbor at Brew Rebellion is offering patrons with receipts from The Haven to drop by and take advantage of their buy a beer, get the second one free — with a Haven receipt, and for the evening of Dec. 20 only.
