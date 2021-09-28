The Manhattan Short Film Festival will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. and Thursday Sept. 30 beginning at 2:30 p.m. at Look Cinemas, 340 N Eureka St, Redlands.
Runtime for films is two hours and 15 minutes.
Tickets are $25 (includes post screening reception with snacks and beverages) and are available at the Redlands Art Association 215 E. State St. and at Look Cinemas.
The Final Ten Manhattan Short finalists hail from eight countries with films from the United Kingdom, Afghanistan, Northern Ireland, Norway, Italy and Canada, France
and the United States.
The final 10 films represent the best short films from among 970 submissions
from 70 countries received by Manhattan Short for 2021, testimony to the enduring
vibrancy and creativity of short films worldwide.
The Manhattan Short final 10 are: “Death By Handshake” (USA); “Ganef” (UK); “Bad Omen” (Afghanistan); “Rough” (Northern Ireland); “Archibald’s Syndrome” (France); “The Kicksled Choir” (Norway); “Closed to the Light” (Italy); “Out of Time” (France); “Aurora “(USA); and “Monsieur Cachemire” (Canada).
Manhattan Short continues to be a showcase for new voices and perspectives. “Death By Handshake” director Hudson Flynn, for example, was just 16 years old when he created his wry nod to New York City living during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Humor also pervades films like “Rough” from Northern Ireland, France’s “Archibald’s Syndrome” and “Monsieur Cashemire” of
Canada.
“Out of Time” and the animated “Aurora” are close studies by a pair of woman directors of life at different stages of our existence from French and American perspectives.
Short films
tackling big topics include Norway’s “The Kicksled Choir,” which offers a refreshing look at conflict resolution, while “Bad Omen” examines how a woman copes with stark circumstances in Afghanistan.
“Closed To The Light” reaches back in time to focus on a riveting moment in World
War II Italy while the UK’s “Ganef” examines that war’s trickle-down effect on subsequent generations.
“Trauma” is like a virus, resilient and adaptive, capable of living well beyond the
moment’s inflicted,” notes Ganef director Mark Rosenblatt, demonstrating once more how short films can give a subject full treatment.
All Final Ten short films become Oscar-qualified, meaning they will be automatically eligible for an Academy Award nomination by screening for a week at the Arena CineLounge in Hollywood in the county of Los Angeles from Sep 24 to Sept 30.
Commented
