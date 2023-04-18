Beaumont High School is excited to bring one of the most beloved musicals in cinema to the stage with its student production of Mamma Mia! April 19-23. This feel-good show is based on the music of ABBA, one of the most popular international pop groups of all time.
This sunny, funny international sensation unfolds on a Greek island paradise when on the eve of her wedding, a young woman’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
The show will play a limited engagement at the Beaumont High School Performing Arts Theater beginning April 19 for six shows only. Shows are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 19, 20, 21 and 22, 1 p.m. on April 22 and 2 p.m. on April 23.
“Mamma Mia” is sure to thrill audiences young and old so come and rediscover this fantastic musical treat for the whole family and leave singing the songs you love and remember.
Mamma Mia, starring Beaumont High School senior Michelle Fuzane as Donna, is directed by Karen Roppelt-Hauschild and Pam Bernard, with technical direction by Georg Hauschild. Vocal direction is by Michelle Fuzane and Jennifer Wright, with choreography by Beaumont High alumni BJ Ceralde and Chloe Riker.
The shows vibrant ‘80s costume styles come back to life through the workings of costume designers Erin Crabtree and Shelly Becker. The show will feature a cast and crew of 90 students from the Beaumont Unified School District.
The Beaumont High School Performing Arts Theater is at 39139 Cherry Valley Blvd. Plenty of parking is available in the north parking lot with handicapped and shuttle service to the theater. Tickets range from $10 to $14 and can be purchased online at showtix4u.com or at the theater box office the day of the show.
