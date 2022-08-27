BY PAUL PRADO
For the Record Gazette
On Aug. 19, the Banning Market Night came alive with Pro Wrestling Lucha Libre, sponsored by the Empire Wrestling Federation (EWF).
The outdoor event showcased the wrestling talents of Tio Chulo, CJ Thunder, the Trailer King, the Breeze, Black Metal, Juan Roman, the Bad Wolf, Benji XIII, Wicked Wickett and Malvado.
“The EWF has been around for at least the last 26 years,” said promoter Jesse Hernandez.
Hernandez runs a school that teaches in wrestling in San Bernardino called the School of Hard Knocks.
“Some of these wrestlers are from our school,” said Hernandez. “We do bring wrestlers from other areas and out of state. Our goal is to entertain people.”
Kris Lopez brought his family to enjoy the excitement in the ring.
“I’ve never seen a wrestling match like this before,” said Lopez. “I hope it’s good. It’s nice that Banning puts on events like this for the family to see.
“These types of things also help the small businesses that are around here.”
Tio Chulo, from El Paso, Texas, was one of the wrestlers on the bill.
“I’ve been wrestling over the last 20 years,” said Chulo. “If you notice, there are no generational gaps that exist between wrestling. It’s a sport that each generation carries down to the next to enjoy.”
