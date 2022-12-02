Forbidden love. Wild west, and lawlessness.
Jason Mamoa. (You know, “Aquaman.”)
All wrapped up in a little flick filmed partially at Banning’s own Gilman Ranch, and based on true events summarized in a previous hit starring Robert Redford back in the day, the recently released “The Last Manhunt” is playing at the Fox Cineplex theater for one week only.
“The Last Manhunt” is Mamoa’s interpretation of “Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here,” a 1969 movie based on events that occurred around Banning in which a Chemehuevi-Paiute Native American named Willie Boy runs away with his lover, Lola, after killing her father in self-defense.
Based on which story rendition one follows, Lola’s (or Carlota’s) father would not allow her to marry Willie Boy, who is then hunted down by a sheriff’s posse after he allegedly fatally shoots the father-in-law; some claim he did it in a drunken rage, and some stories claim that Willie Boy kidnapped, rather than eloped, with his betrothed.
Banning authorities were notified, and a mounted posse, which included a couple of Indian trackers, hunted Willie Boy down in what the latest film is deemed “The Last Manhunt.”
Mamoa is credited as a co-writer, along with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, and stars as Big Jim in “The Last Manhunt.”
The movie did not gain wide traction, and scored a mere 22 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
But an historical event like this, based on local interactions in which scores of residents claimed to have Mamoa sitings around the Pass area as he was in town filming, and having an intimate showing on the big screen at the local theater, is a once in a lifetime event.
“The Last Manhunt,” directed by Christian Carmago (who also stars as Sheriff Wilson), co-stars Martin Sensmeier as Willie Boy, and Mainei Kinimaka as Carlotta.
It competes with the showings of Disney’s surreal “Strange World” and Universal’s comedic thriller “Violent Night” at The Fox.
“We have had folks asking us to play this film since shortly after the production wrapped, so it has been on our radar for some time,” theater owner Damon Rubio says. “We worked with our film buyers the moment we saw it was available, knowing that there would be a lot of local interest.”
Showings at The Fox for The Last Manhunt are at 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. through the weekend, with last showings on Wednesday.
