Local psychologist, writer, speaker and television host Dr. Tammy Bradshaw-Scott announces the publication of her new book, “Saving Grace: A Journey of Hope and Healing.”
The book relates Dr. Bradshaw-Scott’s inspiring true story of how she navigated the loss of her youngest child.
Copies are available now at amazon.com and at Barnes and Noble.
Dr. Bradshaw-Scott is hosting a book launch event on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Las Fuentes Restaurant, 336 N. Eureka, Redlands, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The event is open to the public and the author will be pleased to sign copies of her book and speak with guests.
Those attending are encouraged to pre-order their copy for signing and books will also be available at the event.
A free drawing for a copy of the book will also be conducted.
Tammy K. Bradshaw-Scott, Ph.D. has been helping grieving clients since the loss of her daughter more than nine years ago.
She holds two Master’s degrees in psychology and a Ph.D. in clinical psychology.
She is also the creator, executive producer and host of the television program “A New Day with Dr. Tammy,” currently airing on Smart Lifestyle Television.
In addition, Dr. Bradshaw-Scott teaches in the college of behavioral sciences as an adjunct professor at California Baptist University.
As a licensed marriage and family therapist, she also maintains a private practice.
More information is available by calling 909-648-9618 and by visiting drtammynewday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.